Ravens vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay – TNF Picks & Props

Last Updated on October 30, 2025 5:45 pm by Michael Cash

Ravens vs Dolphins SGP — Thursday Night Football

Spread: Ravens −7.5 (−110) / Dolphins +7.5 (−110) • Total: 51.0 (O −115 / U −105) • Kickoff: Thursday, Oct. 30 — 8:15 p.m. ET • TV: Prime Video • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

Ravens vs Dolphins — Parlay Breakdown

This Ravens vs Dolphins same game parlay builds around Lamar Jackson’s efficiency, Miami’s vertical threats, and the likely absence of sustained drives early. Baltimore has leaned into balanced tempo, but its passing DVOA has jumped over 15 % since Week 6. That puts value on yardage props tied to script and red-zone pressure.

Miami’s path to cashing involves hitting explosives. The Dolphins rank top five in yards per play, yet they face a top-three defense in opponent EPA per drive. The Over correlates more with Miami’s success; if Baltimore controls clock, the alternate total paths lean Under 48.5 as a hedge option.

Ravens vs Dolphins +625 SGP Build

Lamar Jackson 200+ Passing Yards

Zay Flowers Anytime TD

Jaylen Waddle 50+ Receiving Yards

Over 48.5 Total Points

Parlay Analysis: Baltimore’s short-area passing attack creates consistent completions to Flowers and Andrews, while Miami’s counter via Waddle’s slot speed gives life to cross-game legs. A 27–24 or 30–20 result clears all four positions and reflects game tempo expectations. If you prefer a conservative pivot, consider swapping Over 48.5 for Ravens ML −7.5 alt to reduce risk.

Trends & Angles That Matter

Ravens are 8–3 ATS in their last 11 prime-time appearances.

Over is 4–1 in Dolphins home games this season.

Miami WRs have combined for 7 touchdowns in the last three games at Hard Rock Stadium.

Expert Takeaway

Ravens vs Dolphins Same Game Parlay Pick: Lamar 200+ Yds · Flowers Anytime TD · Waddle 50+ Yds · Over 48.5 (+625). The parlay fits both team scripts—Baltimore’s precision passing and Miami’s explosive counterpunch—while leveraging correlation and key number thresholds for higher probability of payout.

