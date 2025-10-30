Ravens vs Dolphins Total Pick – TNF Over/Under Prediction

🔔 Follow updates: Twitter/X · Bluesky · Facebook

Ravens vs Dolphins Total — Current

Over/Under: 51.0 (Over −115 / Under −105) • Kickoff: Thursday, Oct. 30 — 8:15 p.m. ET • TV: Amazon Prime • Venue: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

Ravens vs Dolphins — Over/Under Breakdown

Oddsmakers set this number high for good reason: both teams rank top 10 in yards per play, and each can create chunk gains through play action. Still, weather and third-down efficiency will dictate the outcome. Baltimore’s defense excels at limiting explosive passes (under 6.0 yards per attempt allowed), while Miami’s secondary has surrendered 19 completions of 20+ yards since Week 4.

For totals bettors, 51 is a key number — roughly 7 % of NFL games land between 50 and 52. Early Over tickets pushed juice higher, but sharper money often waits until close if conditions favor slower pace. If the number climbs to 52 or better, Under backers gain value; if it dips below 50.5, Over becomes a buy signal on pace splits.

Trends & Totals Notes

The Over is 4-2 in the Ravens’ last six road games.

Dolphins home games have averaged 54.3 total points this season.

Both teams have scored touchdowns on at least 60 % of red-zone trips through Week 8.

Ravens vs Dolphins Total Pick – Over 51

Pick: Over 51.0 (−115). Baltimore’s offensive efficiency and Miami’s pace make sustained drives likely on both sides. Expect early field goals to turn into second-half touchdowns once tempo rises. If your book posts 51.5 or higher, consider buying down to 51 to protect against a 31-20 or 30-21 landing zone. Projected total: 54 points.

