Ravens vs Dolphins Pick: Will Home Dog come through for NFL Bettors?

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off Thursday night as the Baltimore Ravens head to South Florida to face the Miami Dolphins in a primetime AFC matchup. The Ravens are 7.5-point favorites with a total of 51.0, setting up what should be a high-octane game between two explosive offenses. This Ravens vs Dolphins prediction breaks down the odds, public betting splits, weather outlook, and a confident pick with a projected final score.

Game Information

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins

Date: Thursday, October 30, 2025

Kickoff: 8:15 PM ET

Location: Hard Rock Stadium — Miami Gardens, FL

TV: Amazon Prime Video

Ravens vs Dolphins Betting Odds

According to Bovada, the Ravens are -7.5 favorites with the over/under set at 51.0. The moneyline currently sits at Baltimore -340 and Miami +270. The line reflects Baltimore’s consistent dominance on both sides of the ball, while Miami looks to regain rhythm after struggling against elite defenses in recent weeks.

Public Betting Information

Per The Spread’s NFL Public Betting Chart, roughly 68% of spread bets are on Baltimore -7.5, showing strong public support for the road favorite. The Over 51.0 has drawn about 55% of total wagers, with bettors anticipating fireworks between two of the AFC’s most dynamic playmakers in Lamar Jackson and Tua Tagovailoa.

Weather Report (Miami Gardens, FL)

Thursday night’s forecast in Miami Gardens calls for partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the low 80s, and humidity around 70%. Winds are expected near 6–8 mph, meaning conditions should be fast and favorable for both offenses. The warm, dry weather should help keep the game tempo high and the passing games active.

Ravens vs Dolphins Prediction

Expert Pick: Baltimore -7.5

The Ravens enter this matchup as one of the NFL’s most complete teams — boasting a top-five defense and a balanced offensive attack led by Lamar Jackson. Baltimore’s run game, paired with its efficient third-down execution, allows them to dictate tempo and wear down opponents over four quarters.

Miami’s offense, while dangerous at home, has struggled to sustain drives against physical, press-heavy defenses like Baltimore’s. The Ravens’ secondary has the athleticism to limit Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, while their front seven should generate enough pressure to disrupt Tua Tagovailoa’s rhythm.

Unless Miami finds success running the ball early, this one could tilt quickly toward Baltimore. Expect the Ravens to control possession and pull away late with a couple of short-field touchdowns.

Final Score Prediction:

Baltimore 31 — Miami 20

