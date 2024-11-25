Ravens vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Will Lamar have big night on the ground?

Will Lamar Jackson have a big night on the ground when his Ravens take on the Chargers for Monday Night Football? Read on for our Ravens vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay.

SNF Same Game Parlay Recap

My Eagles-Rams SNF Same Game Parlay was a disaster. I took Jalen Hurts to go over 216.5 passing yards and he only threw for 179. In hindsight, I should have backed Saquon Barkley, who rumbled for 255 yards and two scores. While Cooper Kupp did haul in an anytime touchdown in the final minute of the game, Dallas Goedert finished with just 19 yards on his four receptions. So it was a 1-2 night overall.

Ravens vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Lamar Jackson over 43.5 Rushing Yards (-110)

The Chargers have victimized by quarterback runs this season. They are 25th in rushing yardage allowed to signal-callers, surrendering 26.2 yards per game. While 26.2 doesn’t cover the 44 rushing yards we need out of Lamar tonight, Jackson also isn’t Bo Nix, Kyler Murray, Jameis Winston, Will Levis and Joe Burrow, either. And all five of those quarterbacks had success on the ground versus the Chargers. Nix rushed for 61 yards, Murray 64, Winston 20, Levis 41 and Burrow 28.

Lamar is the most dangerous running quarterback the Chargers will face this season. They’re already struggling to keep quarterbacks contained, so Lamar could go wild tonight.

Ravens vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Zay Flowers over 58.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Flowers only saw six targets last week against the Steelers. He caught just two passes for 39 yards (he had an egregious drop in the second half), although he did score his fourth touchdown of the season. He’s also topped six targets in a game just once in his past five contests.

That said, Flowers also leads the team with 25.6% of the targets and 2.20 yards per route. Tonight is a good spot to back Flowers as well. The Chargers have allowed 8.2 yards per target (22nd), 13.5 yards per catch (24th) and a 6.35 touchdown rate (26th) to receivers this season.

Ravens vs. Chargers Same Game Parlay: Will Dissly over 4.5 Receptions (+112)

Dissly is hot. He caught four-of-six targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Chargers’ win over the Bengals. He ran a route on only 56.1% of the team’s drop backs, which was the lowest rate in a game since Week 6. That said, he was targeted on 26.1% of his routes and over his past five games, he has a 22.9% target rate.

The Ravens are 30th in receptions allowed to tight ends this season. Baltimore allows 6.1 receptions per game to opposing tight ends, so it’s shocking that the team doesn’t rank 32nd in that category. They have also allowed 8.0 yards per target (22nd) to tight ends, so Dissly should stay hot tonight.

MNF Same Game Parlay Odds: +590

All odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook