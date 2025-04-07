Rangers vs. Cubs Prediction: Will game turn high-scoring?

​ ​The Chicago Cubs are set to host the Texas Rangers on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Wrigley Field. The game is scheduled to begin at 7:40 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on Marquee Sports Network. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Rangers vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Texas Rangers (+110) at Chicago Cubs (-130); o/u 6

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 7, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Starting Pitchers:

Texas Rangers: Nathan Eovaldi (1-0, 1.20 ERA)

Chicago Cubs: Justin Steele (2-1, 6.89 ERA)

Eovaldi is coming off an impressive complete-game shutout against the Cincinnati Reds, where he allowed just four hits and struck out eight batters without issuing any walks. Steele, on the other hand, aims to rebound after a challenging start to the season, having allowed 18 hits and five home runs over 15.2 innings pitched.

Team Records:

Texas Rangers: 8-2​

Chicago Cubs: 7-5​

The Rangers have started the season strong, recently sweeping the Tampa Bay Rays in a three-game series. The Cubs are looking to bounce back after a narrow 8-7 loss to the San Diego Padres on Sunday.

Key Players to Watch:

Rangers: Outfielder Wyatt Langford leads the team with three home runs and a .235 batting average.

Cubs: Right fielder Kyle Tucker has been a significant offensive force, boasting five home runs and 15 RBIs with a .319 batting average.

Betting Odds:

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are favored at -130 on the moneyline, while the Rangers are at +110. The over/under for the game is set at 6 runs.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features a strong Rangers team aiming to continue their early-season momentum against a Cubs squad looking to leverage their home-field advantage and get back on the winning track.

I’m taking the over, which is 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and is 7-2-1 in the Cub’s last 10 games dating back to last season.

Rangers vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 6