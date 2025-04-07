Yankees vs. Tigers Prediction: Will under cash in Detroit?

​ The New York Yankees are set to face the Detroit Tigers on Monday, April 7, 2025, at Comerica Park in Detroit. Due to anticipated frigid weather conditions, the game has been rescheduled to a 3:10 p.m. ET start time to avoid colder evening temperatures. What’s the best bet in today’s Yankees vs. Tigers matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New York Yankees (-1605) at Detroit Tigers (+135); o/u 8.5

3:10 p.m. ET, Monday, April 7, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

Yankees vs. Tigers Public Betting: Bettors Leaning New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Starting Pitchers:

Yankees: Carlos Rodón (1-1, 3.97 ERA)​

Tigers: Casey Mize (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Rodón aims to build upon his early-season performances, while Mize looks to continue his strong form after an impressive season debut.

The Yankees are coming off a series win against the Pittsburgh Pirates, showcasing a potent offense that has averaged over eight runs per game. Aaron Judge has been a key contributor with six home runs and 17 RBIs. The Tigers recently swept the Chicago White Sox, with Spencer Torkelson delivering a walk-off hit in their last game.

Weather Considerations:

The National Weather Service forecasts temperatures in the low 40s with wind chills potentially dropping into the 20s, along with possible snow showers. These conditions have prompted the schedule adjustments to daytime starts for the series.

The Tigers will be without second baseman Gleyber Torres, who is on the 10-day injured list due to a left oblique strain sustained on April 1.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup features two teams with strong starts to the season, each looking to continue their momentum. The Yankees’ powerful lineup will be tested by Mize’s pitching, while the Tigers aim to capitalize on home-field advantage despite the challenging weather conditions. Give me the under 8.5 at Bovada.lv.

Yankees vs. Tigers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5