Blues vs. Jets Prediction:

​The St. Louis Blues are set to face the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, April 7, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. CT at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network and can be listened to on 101 ESPN and the Blues App. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Blues vs. Jets matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

St. Louis Blues (+140) at Winnipeg Jets (-165); o/u 5.5

7:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 7, 2025

Canada Life Centre, Winnipeg, MB

TV: NHL Network

Blues vs. Jets Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Winnipeg

As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 56% of bets are on the Jets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

St. Louis Blues Overview

The Blues enter the matchup riding a franchise-record 12-game winning streak, having secured their 12th consecutive victory with a 5-4 win over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. This impressive run has bolstered their position in the Central Division, where they currently hold a 43-28-7 record.

Winnipeg Jets Overview

Winnipeg, leading the Central Division with a 52-21-4 record, aims to rebound after a 4-1 loss to the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday. The Jets have been formidable at home this season, boasting a 28-6-4 record at Canada Life Centre.

Blues vs. Jets Previous Meetings

In their previous three meetings this season, the Blues have a record of 1-1-1 against the Jets. Notably, Winnipeg has dominated recent matchups, winning eight of the last ten encounters between the two teams.

Key Players

Key players to watch include Blues forward Robert Thomas, who extended his point streak to eight games (four goals, 15 assists) in the recent win over Colorado, and Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck, who holds a 16-6-2 record against St. Louis with a goals-against average of 2.08 and a save percentage of .928.

This matchup carries significant playoff implications, as both teams look to solidify their standings in the Central Division. The Blues aim to continue their historic winning streak, while the Jets seek to maintain their division lead and return to their winning ways.

Blues vs. Jets Betting Prediction

I’ve backed the Blues plenty over their 12-game winning streak, but that ends tonight. The Jets have defeated the Blues in eight out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. While it’s no 12-game winning streak, the Jets have won four out of their last six games entering play tonight. I’m taking Winnipeg tonight on Bovada.lv.

Blues vs. Jets Prediction: WINNIPEG JETS -165