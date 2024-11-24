Eagles vs. Rams Same Game Parlay: Will Jalen Hurts go over his Passing Yards Total?

Will Jalen Hurts go over his passing yards total against the Rams on Sunday Night Football? Will Cooper Kupp reach the end zone for a second straight week? With DeVonta Smith injured, will Dallas Goedert go over in passing yards?

Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay Recap

My three selections for the TNF game were Jameis Winston under 217.5 passing yards, a Najee Harris Anytime Touchdown and Pat Freiermuth to catch three-plus receptions. Winston was trending under all night but finished with 219 yards. Jaylen Warren was the Steelers running back that reached the end zone – not Harris. The only leg that cashed was Freiermuth, who caught four passes for 59 yards.

Eagles vs. Rams Same Game Parlay: Jalen Hurts over 216.5 Passing Yards

Hurts has gone under his passing total in back-to-back games. That said, he’s thrown for at least 217 yards in three of his last four games. He only threw for 202 yards against Dallas two weeks ago because the Eagles got up big and they didn’t need to keep throwing.

The Rams have struggled defending teams through the air this season. They rank 22nd in passing yards allowed, surrendering 223.3 per game (the league average is 214.9). The Rams’ 7.5 yards per pass allowed is also 30th in the NFL.

In what could be a shootout tonight in L.A., I like Hurts to go over his passing total.

Eagles vs. Rams Same Game Parlay: Cooper Kupp Anytime Touchdown (+155)

In order to gain any sort of betting value in these Same Game Parlays, I feel like you need to add an anytime touchdown. Even with Puka Nacua returning from injured reserve, Kupp maintained his highest target share this past month. He caught 6-of-10 targets for 106 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday in New England. Kupp has 33 targets on the season and Matthew Stafford loves to look for him inside the red zone.

Eagles vs. Rams Same Game Parlay: Dallas Goedert over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Goedert caught all five targets for 61 yards last Thursday against the Commanders. With DeVonta Smith out tonight for the Eagles, Goedert has an opportunity to go off. His two biggest games this season have come with Smith out.

Goedert also has a favorable matchup against a Rams tam that allow the fifth-highest target rate to tight ends this season (24.7%). Of those targets, the Rams are allowing a 77.1% catch rate (25th), a 8.9 yards per target (28th) and a 5.7% touchdown rate (22nd).

Anytime Touchdown Odds: +531 (Fanduel Sportsbook)