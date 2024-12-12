Rams vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay: Will Purdy, Jennings have big games?

Will Brock Purdy and Juan Jennings go off on Thursday night for the 49ers when they host the Rams? Read on for our Rams vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay.

MNF Same Game Parlay Recap

My Same Game Parlay was blown up when the Bengals and Cowboys didn’t cash the over. While Joe Burrow cashed the biggest plus odds leg of my parlay with the three touchdown passes (+220), but Cooper Rush didn’t come close to throwing for over 230.5 passing yards.

Rams vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay: San Francisco 49ers -3 (-105)

Nick Bosa, Trent Williams and Isaac Guerendo are all banged-up for the 49ers. This is on top of Christian McCaffrey already ruled out for the season with another devastating injury and yet, the 49ers are still favored? Why? Because they’re at home? I’m not buying it.

The Rams are coming off one of the biggest wins of any team in the NFL this season. They played nearly flawless offensively and while they allowed over 40 points on defense, the unit made enough plays to hand Josh Allen and Co. only their third loss of the season.

For that, I think this is a bad situation spot for the Rams. They’re flying high and now they have to turn around a play a divisional rival on a short week. A division rival, by the way, who released a lot of frustration on the Bears last week. If he Niners are still motivated, then they know they need to win tonight to keep any hope alive that they can still reach the playoffs. They’ve dropped two straight to the Rams, including a 27-24 loss in L.A. back in September.

I like the Niners to even the season series with the Rams and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Rams vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay: Brock Purdy over 258.5 Passing Yards (-110)

Purdy is coming off one of his best games of the season. He completed a season-high 80% of his passes for a season-high 13 yards per pass attempt against the Bears. He also threw a pair of touchdowns.

The Rams are 31st in the NFL in passing points allowed per attempt (0.509) and surrender 8.0 yards per pass attempt (31st). They also own a 5.8% touchdown rate, which ranks 30th in the league. This team plays a lot of zone and Purdy has been excellent against zone all season.

In a game that is expected to be tight throughout, Purdy should need to throw throughout the game.

Rams vs. 49ers Same Game Parlay: Juan Jennings over 68.5 Receiving Yards

This SGP takes a hit odds-wise because I’m grouping Purdy with Jennings but I don’t care. If we win, great. I’ll forego higher odds and more ROI for a dub. Jennings caught 7-of-8 targets for 90 yards and two touchdowns last week against Chicago. He has now played six games with either Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel absent and Jennings has thrived. He has received 33.5% of the team targets while posing 2.99 yards per route run.

The Rams have allowed 9.1 yards per target (31st) and a 7.9% touchdown rate (31st) to wide receivers. This is a great matchup for Jennings.

3-Leg Same Game Parlay Odds: +334 (Fanduel Sportsbook)