Bengals vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: How many touchdowns will Joe Burrow toss?

How many touchdown passes will Joe Burrow toss tonight against the Cowboys? Will tonight’s Monday Night Football game turn into a shootout? Read on for our Bengals vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay.

Chargers vs. Chiefs SNF Same Game Parlay Recap

My three-leg, Same Game Parlay for Sunday night’s Chargers-Chiefs matchup consisted of the Bolts (+3.5), Justin Herbert falling short of his passing total (234.5) and Travis Kelce catching at least six passes (5.5, -156). The Chargers nearly won the game outright, as the Chiefs needed another last-second field goal (which hit the freaking upright and then bounced through), so L.A. spread leg hit. Herbert also threw for only 213 yards on 21-of-30 passing, but Kelce fell one reception shy of going over 5.5.

Tough beat, but we’ll try again tonight in what could be, at the very least, an entertaining game in Dallas.

Bengals vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Bengals-Cowboys over 49.5 (-108)

The Bengals have been an over-cashing machine this season. In their 12 games played through Week 13, the over is 9-3. Over their last three games, the Bengals have surrendered a whopping 113 points. They’ve coughed up at least 34 points in three out of their last four games and are on a five-game over streak entering play tonight.

As for the Cowboys, Cooper Rush and Co. have been better after scoring only six points against the Eagles and 10 points versus the Texans. In their last two games, the ‘Boys scored 34 points at Washington and 27 points versus the Giants on Thanksgiving Day, respectively. Dallas’ defense hasn’t been great, either. While not as incompetent as Cincinnati, the Cowboys have allowed at least 20 points in six straight games and are on an over streak of three entering tonight.

Bengals vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Joe Burrow 3+ Passing Touchdowns (+220)

Burrow’s over/under for passing touchdowns sits at 1.5 but the over has been juiced to -184. So why not go the alt prop route and add one more to his total? If he tosses at least three touchdowns tonight in Dallas, then we’ll capitalize on +220 odds, giving our SGP extra sizzle.

Burrow threw three touchdown passes against the Steelers last week and another three at the Chargers in his prior game. In fact, he hasn’t thrown for fewer than three touchdowns in four consecutive games.

Bengals vs. Cowboys Same Game Parlay: Cooper Rush over 230.5 passing yards (-110)

Rush only threw for 195 yards last week against the Giants, which fell short of his 214.5-yard total. That said, the Cowboys controlled that game from the second quarter on and didn’t need Rush to put the ball in the air much in the second half. In the week prior, Rush threw for 247 yards at Washington and 354 yards against the Texans on November 18. He’s cashed the over on his passing prop in two out of his last three games.

Game script tonight also favors Rush needing to put the ball in the air plenty in the second half. If the Cowboys are to keep pace with the Bengals tonight, they’ll need Rush to be active in the passing game.

SGP Odds: +443 (Fanduel Sportsbook)