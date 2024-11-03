NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Predictions: Will Jayden Daniels & Commanders stay hot?

Will Jayden Daniels lead the red-hot Commanders to another victory when they host the Giants? Will the Ravens rebound from their latest loss when they host the Broncos? Can the Eagles keep their winning streak alive? Check out our NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Predictions.

NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Predictions Recap

My three selections for last week were the Ravens (ugh), the Lions and the Chiefs. While the Lions rolled and the Chiefs survived another closer-than-it-should-have-been matchup with the Raiders, Baltimore lost outright to famous Jameis Winston and the Browns. Brutal. What should have been the safest survivor pool play became a nightmare. Had Kyle Hamilton hung on to a potential interception late in the fourth quarter, we would have survived for another week. Then again, Baltimore shouldn’t have been in that spot to begin with, even against a divisional rival.

NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Prediction: Washington Commanders

Here we go – another divisional matchup. I’ll roll the dice. The Commanders are coming off one of the most exciting wins in franchise history, connecting on a “Hail Mary” at the end of the game to knock off the shocked Bears. Jayden Daniels didn’t look completely healthy, but he also didn’t look limited by the ribs injury he suffered two weeks ago in a win over the Panthers. Plus, Washington’s defense continues to play well above its talent level.

Meanwhile, the Giants are coming off a Monday Night Football loss to the Steelers. They could also be without leading running back Tyrone Tracy, who left the loss with a concussion. The Giants have played well at times this season, but their offensive line is a mess and Daniel Jones is spiraling.

NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

I know they burned everyone last week but that’s even more reason to back the Ravens. They’re an excellent team and know they screwed up. They knew they had that game last week had they just hung onto the ball. The Broncos have been outstanding defensively this season but when the Ravens are firing on all cylinders offensively, they’re almost unstoppable.

I also don’t see Bo Nix waltzing into M&T Bank Stadium with no running game and beating Lamar and the Ravens. Baltimore is excellent against the run – not so much versus the pass. And while Sean Payton has done an outstanding job putting together a passing game for Nix, Denver will still be one dimensional today. I just don’t see a rookie QB beating the Ravens when Baltimore is coming off a loss.

NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Prediction: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles have shown improvements since their bye. It’s a slow process, but they’re improving nonetheless. Jalen Hurts isn’t putting the ball in the air much of late, but he’s connecting on big plays to A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith, while still mixing in big plays with his legs. Saquon Barkley remains one of the best running backs in the league and the defense is slowly improving as well.

As for the Jaguars, they still have plenty of talent on both sides of the ball, but they don’t know how to win. Whether that’s a Doug Pederson problem, a Trevor Lawrence problem or a combination of many factors, Jacksonville doesn’t know how to win. So going into one of the toughest environments in football and pulling off a significant upset doesn’t feel like it’s in the cards.