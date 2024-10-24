NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Prediction: Are the Ravens the safest bet?

We’ve reached Week 8 in the NFL season, which means teams are starting to separate themselves from the muddled middle. That doesn’t mean, however, that landmines don’t await as you try to navigate your survivor pool. If you’re seeking recommendations, here are our NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool predictions.

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions Recap

Following a bumpy September, things have turned around in October. Following a 3-0 Week 6 with my survivor pool selections, I also went 3-0 last week. I recommended the Bills over the Titans and despite trailing 10-0 early, Buffalo rallied while cruising to a 34-10 victory. I also recommended the Rams over the Raiders and while things got hairy late, Los Angeles held on for a 20-15 victory.

Finally, I recommend the Commanders over the Panthers. Despite losing phenomenal rookie Jayden Daniels to injury in the first half, Washington blew out Carolina, 40-7.

NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Prediction: Baltimore Ravens

There are some slightly concerning factors when it comes to backing the Ravens in Cleveland this week. For starters, Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles tendon last Sunday and will miss the rest of the season. He has been one of the worst starting quarterbacks in the NFL this season. Thus, going from Watson to either Jameis Winston or Dorian Thompson Robinson will likely be an upgrade.

Nick Chubb also returned last week for Cleveland, giving the Browns’ rushing attack a boost. This is also a divisional matchup, which can be tricky because the games tend to be close, and Baltimore is playing on a short week after facing the Bucs on Monday night in Tampa.

Nonetheless, the Ravens are still your best bet to survivor in Week 8. Lamar Jackson is playing some of the best football of his career as he locks in another MVP award. Derrick Henry has also been unstoppable at times and while the Ravens’ defense has taken a step back this season, Cleveland’s offense has been putrid.

NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Prediction: Detroit Lions

If the Ravens aren’t the safest bet to survive this week, than it’s the Lions. True, this is a letdown spot for Detroit, which is coming off a road win last Sunday in Minnesota where the Lions handed the Vikings their first loss of the season. Still, this Detroit offense is humming right now under Ben Johnson. Losing Jameson Williams hurts, but he was their deep threat. The Titans will still have to contend with Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and both of Detroit’s running backs (Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery). Good luck, Tennessee.

NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs

I’ve read and listened to plenty of pundits wax poetic about how the Chiefs haven’t played well this season. They haven’t been impressive. Look at the numbers – Patrick Mahomes is having a down year.

Okay, fair. But they’re 6-0 straight up and 5-1 against the spread. They’re doing what they’re supposed to be doing, which is winning games. If you’re a bettor and you’ve been on the other side of Kansas City games then, yeah, you’ve been left frustrated as well. Buuuuuut…6-0. And 5-1 against the spread.

Mahomes is 10-2 lifetime against the Raiders. He did lose to the Raiders last season, but that Las Vegas team was playing inspired football at the time. Jon Gruden had been fired, Antonio Pierce had temporarily got the team back to playing “Raider Football” and Las Vegas snuck up on the Chiefs. The Raiders are different team now. They have zero offense and while their defense still plays hard, they don’t stand much chance of beating Mahomes this weekend.