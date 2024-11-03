NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Ceedee Lamb Score vs. Falcons?

Will Ceedee Lamb find the end zone again for the Cowboys when they visit the Falcons? Will James Cook find pay dirt against the Dolphins again? Can Chris Olave become the latest receiver to torch the Panthers? Read on for our NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown Predictions Recap

My three recommendations for an anytime touchdown last Sunday were David Montgomery (-145), Rachaad White (+155) and Ja’Marr Chase (-125). Montgomery scored in the first five minutes of the Lions’ 52-14 romp over the Titans. Chase also scored in the first quarter for the Bengals and White reached pay dirt early in the second quarter of the Bucs’ 31-26 loss to the Falcons.

Thus, the first installment of this article resulted in a 3-0 record. A $100.00 bettor would be up $355.00.

NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Cowboys (+100)

Lamb is the Dallas offense right now. The Cowboys can’t run the ball, which forces them to put the ball in the air a ton. While Jacob Ferguson is a solid target for Dak Prescott, Lamb remains the focal point of the Dallas passing attack. He caught 13-fo-17 targets for 146 yards and two touchdowns last Sunday versus the 49ers.

The Falcons have the least effective pass-rush in the league. They’re heinous. Dak will have all day to throw and thus, all day to find Lamb for big plays. This game could also turn into a shootout, which means plenty of opportunities for Prescott and Lamb to hook up for six.

NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: James Cook, RB, Bills (-120)

Cook turned 20 touches into a season-high 133 yards and two touchdowns in Seattle last Sunday. He already has a career-high eight touchdowns on the season, seven of which have come on the ground. Cook also torched Miami in the first Bills-Dolphins meeting, gaining 95 yards and three touchdowns on only 12 touches.

Cook’s performance in Week 2 was not an aberration for Miami. The Dolphins have struggled against opposing running backs this season. From a fantasy standpoint, they’ve allowed 19.2 rushing points per game to backfields (30th) and have surrendered a rushing touchdown in every game this season.

NFL Week 9 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Chris Olave, WR, Saints (+155)

Last week, Olave caught 8-of-14 targets for 107 yards after returning from a concussion that sidelined him for most of the past two weeks. He saw a season-high 36.8% of the targets in his first game this season without Rashid Shaheed. With Shaheed out, Olave should continue to be peppered in the passing game.

The Panthers are also horrendous on defense. First and foremost, Bryce Young doesn’t give the Panthers much opportunity to win, so most of their drives are either short and/or quick. That gives opponents more opportunities to possess the ball themselves.

Secondly, over their past four games, Carolina has been a sieve for opposing wide receivers. They allowed Chicago’s D.J. Moore to catch five passes for 105 yards and two touchdowns. They allowed Drake London of the Falcons to catch six passes for 74 yards and a touchdown. Terry McLaurin of the Commanders caught six passes for 98 yards and Denver’s Courtland Sutton hauled in eight passes for 100 yards. While McLaurin and Sutton didn’t see the end zone against Carolina, the fact remains the Panthers are getting raked by opposing wideouts.