    NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Ja’Marr Chase reach pay dirt?

    Anthony RomeBy
    NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown Predictions

    Will Ja’Marr Chase see the end zone in what could be a potential shootout between the Bengals and Eagles? Which other players do we envision reaching pay dirt on Sunday? Check out our NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

    NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown: David Montgomery -145

    The Lions should have plenty of opportunities to do damage against the Titans on Sunday. Last Sunday was the first time this season that Montgomery did not reach the end zone. I expect that to change today. The Titans have had a strong run defense, but they also haven’t been tested. The Lions love to give Montgomery the ball at the goal line and as previously mentioned, Detroit should have plenty of scoring chances today.

    NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown: Rachaad White +155

    The Bucs lost Mike Evans for multiple weeks due to a hamstring injury and Chris Godwin suffered a season-ending leg injury in Monday night’s loss to the Ravens. That means the Bucs will be forced to lean on their running game for the foreseeable future. That starts today versus Atlanta in a battle for first place in the NFC South.

    The Falcons are your typical bend-but-don’t break defense, willing to give up yards assuming drives end in either turnovers or field goals. Defenses play that style when they’re not very good and Atlanta’s defense is suspect. They’re also missing safety Justin Simmons, who is out with a hamstring injury.

    When these two teams played in Week 5, White had 13 touches for 66 yards. When the Bucs sniff the end zone today, I expect White to reach pay dirt.

    NFL Week 8 Anytime Touchdown: Ja’Marr Chase -125

    Even though the two teams are a combined 4-0 to the under over the last two weeks, I see shootout potential in today’s Bengals-Eagles matchup. Tee Higgins injured his quad Friday at practice, which means Chase could see an increased role in Cincinnati’s passing game. He caught five-of-six targets for 55 yards and a touchdown last Sunday versus the Browns. It was his sixth touchdown over his past five games, so Chase has had a nose for the end zone of late. The Eagles are also allowing wide receivers a 5.9% touchdown rate, which is 20th in the league. The price is right here, too.

