NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions: Avoid this team at all Costs

Looking to get a jump on your NFL Survivor Pool selections? Check out our NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions. We give you three recommendations, plus note two teams we’re avoiding.

NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Recap

My NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool recommendations were the Eagles, Bucs and Texans. Philadelphia had more trouble with Cleveland than I anticipated, but the Eagles emerged victorious. The Bucs also trailed the Saints at halftime despite building a 17-0 lead, but then blew out New Orleans in the second half. Finally, the Texans routed the Patriots in New England to give us a 3-0 Sunday.

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions: Buffalo Bills

The Bills are 8-point home favorites over the Titans on Sunday. Tennessee was a small favorite last week against Indianapolis and found a way to lose despite the Colts not having their starting running back or quarterback in uniform. The Titans have one win this season and it was two weeks ago in Miami when they beat the Dolphins without Tua. They’re flat terrible.

Buffalo, meanwhile, is coming off a big win against the Jets so this could be a letdown spot for the Bills. That said, the Bills dropped back-to-back games at Baltimore and Houston before regrouping in New Jersey on Monday night. Thus, they know they can’t overlook a bad Tennessee team.

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions: Washington Commanders

I’m not into moral victories but what the hell: That was a moral victory for the Commanders on Sunday in Baltimore. Their defense isn’t good enough to win anything of significance, but their offense is legit. Not only is Jayden Daniels running away with Offensive Rookie of the Year, but offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury is having a renaissance season. His play designs for Daniels and this Washington offense have been creative. Does Kingsbury’s success have an expiration date? Perhaps, but it’s working right now.

As for the Panthers, Andy Dalton has given them a pulse but this is still a bad team. Their lone victory came against a team that is perhaps more dysfunctional than they are, the Raiders. Dalton played well for a half last Sunday against the Falcons but wilted in the second. The game was tighter than the 38-20 final score, but still, the Panthers never truly came close to winning.

This one might be closer than most expect, but the Commanders should still walk away with a victory in the end.

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Predictions: Los Angeles Rams

The Rams might be getting healthier. Puka Nacua will be out at least two more games, but Cooper Kupp (ankle) is questionable for Sunday. Sean McVay’s team is also coming off a bye and only have to prepare for a horrendous Raiders team.

Speaking of which, the Raiders have lost back-to-back games to the Broncos and Steelers, respectively. They were blown out 34-18 by Denver despite being a 2.5-point underdog and were hammered 32-12 as a 3.5-point dog versus Pittsburgh. They haven’t been competitive since beating the Browns, 20-16.

The Raiders also just traded Davante Adams and have a terrible situation at quarterback. This team is devoid of talent and while the Rams have had their problems, they should be just fine against Las Vegas.

NFL Week 7 Survivor Pool Team to Avoid: Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jaguars stayed in London following their embarrassing loss to the Bears last Sunday. They’re taking on the Patriots this Sunday and are 5.5-point favorites. I wouldn’t touch Jacksonville with a 10-foot pole, even though New England is talent devoid. The Patriots can’t protect rookie Drake Maye, who is raw, and they can’t run the ball without Rhamondre Stevenson. Defensively, they have no pass rush and they can’t stop the run.

Still, the Jaguars are a mess. Doug Pederson’s seat has never been hotter and if the Jags lose on Sunday, it’s hard to imagine he keeps his job on the plane ride back to Jacksonville. Even though Trevor Lawrence continues to struggle, Pederson refuses to stick with the run, even when it works. Defensively, the Jags look like they’ve given up. It’s a mess.

Should the Jags be a safe survivor pool play? Yes, but I would avoid them at all cost. If you’ve made it this far, why trust a bad team now?

Bonus Team to Avoid: Cincinnati Bengals

The Bengals might look like a team that is ready to rebound, but I still don’t trust them in Cleveland. The Browns are atrocious and yet, they’ve won seven out of their last 10 meetings with the Bengals. For whatever reason, Cincinnati has issues with Cleveland. Should the Bengals win? Yeah. But I’m avoiding Cincy this week, even against the mess that is the Browns.