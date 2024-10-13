NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks: Eagles, Bucs & Texans safe bets?

Is Deshaun Watson the perfect elixir for the Eagles’ struggling defense? Will the Bucs offer a rude welcome to the NFL for rookie Spencer Rattler? Will the Texans do the same to Patriots’ rookie Drake Maye?

NFL Week 5 Survivor Pool Picks Recap

My three recommendations for Week 5 were the Broncos over the Raiders, the Seahawks over the Giants and the Jaguars over the Colts. While Denver and Jacksonville came through, Seattle was flat out dominated by New York. The game came down to a blocked field goal but if you watched the game, it wasn’t particularly close. The Giants were flat out the better team.

Only once have my recommendations have swept the board, which came in Week 4. I need to do a better job of avoiding the weekly land mines that pop up in the NFL.

NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks: Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles needed the bye last week to get healthy and perhaps solve their defensive issues. The last time we saw Philly, the Eagles were pounded by the Bucs at Raymond James Stadium. Perhaps a date with Deshaun Watson is all the Eagles need.

Cleveland’s offensive line is banged up entering play on Sunday. Not that I have faith in Watson taking advantage of the Eagles’ struggling secondary. The Browns need a switch at quarterback. Jamies Winston is the squad’s backup and one would have to believe that he would be more competitive than Watson. He flat out looks like he’s stealing money.

The Eagles have their flaws, there’s no question. But they should be able to lean on Saquon Barkley today. Having DeVonta Smith back from injury after he missed the game in Tampa will be a boost, too.

NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks: Tampa Bay Bucs

The Bucs allowed Kirk Cousins to throw for over five football fields last Thursday night, but I don’t expect a similar performance by Tampa Bay’s defense today. Derek Carr left Monday night’s game in Kansas City with an oblique injury, which means rookie Spencer Rattler will make his NFL starting debut. This is a rough matchup for a young QB, as Bucs head coach Todd Bowles loves to throw exotic blitzes at opposing signal-callers. The Saints’ offensive line is also banged up, which is another disadvantage for the rookie.

The other problem for the Saints is rest. They played Monday in Kansas City. The Bucs played Thursday in Atlanta. So while the Bucs had a few extra days of rest and preparation, the Saints are playing today on short rest. This is a bad spot for New Orleans.

NFL Week 6 Survivor Pool Picks: Houston Texans

Hopefully I’m not playing with fire here, as Drake Maye will make his NFL debut. The rookie will start in place of Jacoby Brissett, who was demoted following New England’s loss to San Francisco. Perhaps Maye will inject some life into New England’s offense, but it’ll be difficult seeing as how a) Houston has a stout defense and b) the Pats will be without Rhamondre Stevenson.

I realize the Texans won’t have Nico Collins, but they have more than enough weapons for C.J. Stroud to succeed in the passing game. Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell can step into larger roles for a Houston team that hasn’t been sharp to start the season, despite its winning record.