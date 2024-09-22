NFL Week 3 Player Prop Predictions: Will Carr go off vs. Philly?

With injuries mounting for the 49ers, will Jordan Mason become the focal point in San Francisco’s offense today? Will the Vikings force C.J. Stroud to put the ball in the air? Will Derek Carr shred a struggling Eagles’ defense? Check out our NFL Week 3 Prop Predictions.

I went 1-2 with my Thursday Night Football selections. I knew the Patriots’ offensive line was banged up, but I underestimated just how limited Jacoby Brissett would be in the passing game. I had predicted he would throw for at least one touchdown in the game, but he barely got the Patriots past midfield.

My other loser was Aaron Rodgers falling under 215.5 passing yards. He turned back the clock for a night and threw for 281. Fortunately for me, he didn’t throw one more pass to Garrett Wilson, who finished under 5.5 receptions on the night. That was my lone winner.

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Predictions: Jordan Mason over 94.5 Rushing Yards

The 49ers will be without Christian McCaffrey (IR), Deebo Samuel and George Kittle, who was ruled out on Saturday due to a hamstring injury. That leaves the 49ers offense with Mason, Juan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk, who has done very little since missing all of training camp due to a “hold in.”

While I gave plenty of consideration to Jennings’ prop market, I decided to hitch my wagon to Mason. Kyle Shanahan’s offense is predicated on the outside zone run. While it would seem as if the passing game is explosive (and it can be), everything builds off the run. I anticipate Mason being the focal point of the offense today for the Niners. Prop plays center on opportunity and Mason will have plenty of opportunities today.

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Predictions: C.J. Stroud over 33.5 Attempts

Joe Mixon (ankle) is out for Week 3 against the Vikings. That means Cam Akers and Dare Ogunbowale will split backfield duties for Houston today at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings defense is allowing just 3.8 yards per carry to opposing running backs. Thus, even if the Texans wanted to go with a run-heavy game plan today in Minnesota, the Vikings will force them into being more pass-happy.

Then again, why rely on backup running backs when you have Stroud under center? Not to mention, a trio of receivers in Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell that can do a lot of damage through the air? With the Vikings likely to force the Texans to throw the ball, this 33.5 attempt number for Stroud feels low.

NFL Week 3 Player Prop Predictions: Derek Carr over 239.5 Yards

Carr has been outstanding through the first two weeks of the season. He’s 30-of-39 for 443 yards, with five touchdowns and only one interception thus far. It’s early, but under new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Carr has thrived.

The Eagles, meanwhile, are allowing nearly 400 yards per game thus far. They allowed Kirk Cousins, who looked washed in Week 1, to complete 20-of-29 passes for 241 yards in the Falcons’ Week 2 comeback on Monday night. In that game, Philadelphia’s defense looked tired in the fourth quarter. Plus, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio doesn’t love to blitz. If Carr has all day to survey the field, he shouldn’t have any problems going over 239.5 passing yards today in what could be a shootout in New Orleans.