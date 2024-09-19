Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Jets Player Prop Predictions

AFC East rivals clash on Thursday Night Football when the Jets host the Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video. Not a fan of the traditional spread and total betting options? Check out our Patriots vs. Jets Player Prop Predictions.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

New England Patriots (+6.5) at New York Jets (-6.5); o/u 38.5

MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ

8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 19, 2024

TV: Prime Video

Patriots vs. Jets: Public Bettors Love Philadelphia

Our NFL Public Betting Information page indicates that 52% of public bettors are currently backing the Patriots when it comes to the spread. This information is subject to change throughout the day, however, so be sure to check the link so you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Patriots vs. Jets Prop Prediction: Jacoby Brissett over 0.5 Passing Touchdowns (-160)

The odds are juiced to the over but I don’t mind laying more money to get a better number. Brissett was held out of the end zone by the Bengals in Week 1 but he did toss a touchdown against the Seahawks last Sunday. He saw action against the Jets in Week 16 last season and even though he only played 27 snaps, he was 10-for-13 for 100 yards and a touchdown. When he faced New York in Week 2 back in 2022, Brissett was 22-of-27 passing for 229 yards and a score. He hasn’t exactly lit up the Jets, but Brissett has had success.

Patriots vs. Jets Prop Prediction: Garrett Wilson under 5.5 Receptions (-120)

It’s always risky to fade one of the top players in a given game. However, after Wilson saw a whopping 11 targets against the 49ers in Week 1, that number dropped to six last Sunday in Tennessee. Even though he saw 11 targets against the Niners, Wilson finished with just six catches for 60 yards. When the number was cut down to six last week, Wilson finished with four receptions for 57 yards.

Against the Patriots in Week 18 last season, Wilson only played 38 snaps and was held to two catches. In Week 3 versus New England, he saw nine targets and caught five passes for 48 yards. In fact, the only time he’s caught at least six passes against the Patriots was in Week 8 of his rookie season in 2022 when he caught exactly six.

Patriots vs. Jets Prop Prediction: Aaron Rodgers under 215.5 Yards (-110)

Will tonight be the night Rodgers turns it up? I’ll bet against it by taking the under on his passing prop. Against the 49ers in Week 1, Rodgers was just 13-of-21 for 167 yards, with one touchdown and a pick. In Week 2, he improved to 18-of-30 passing with two touchdowns but still finished with just 176 yards. With the Jets likely to lean heavily on Breece Hall, I don’t envision Rodgers eclipsing the 200-yard mark tonight. Even if he does, we still have some wiggle room to fall under in this prop.