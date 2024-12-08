NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Justin Jefferson torch the Falcons?

Will Bucky Irving find the end zone against the Raiders? Can Justin Jefferson torch the Falcons’ secondary? Read on for our NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Prediction Recap

My three touchdown recommendations for Week 13 were Gus Edwards (+130), Jonathan Taylor (-105) and Kenneth Walker III (-105). While the Chargers beat the Falcons in Week 13, Edwards did not see the end zone. In fact, no offensive player for L.A. scored. Instead, they used four interceptions – including a pick-six – of Kirk Cousins to post a 17-13 victory.

While Taylor did find the end zone through the air, Walker did not see the end zone despite Seattle scoring 26 points. My record is now 8-10. A $100.00 bettor would be down -$150.00.

NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Bucky Irving, RB, Bucs (-115)

Irving turned 28 touches into 185 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. He has now handled a season-high 70% of the Bucs’ backfield touches. He now has 256 yards rushing when hit at or behind the line, trailing only Saquon Barkley, who only has one more yard. In other words, this dude is legit.

Assuming the hip injury he suffered during the game last week is minor, then Irving should have multiple opportunities to find the end zone against a bad Las Vegas team.

NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (-105)

Jefferson didn’t see the end zone last Sunday against the Cardinals, but he did see nine targets. He caught seven of those targets for 99 yards. On Sunday, he’ll face a talented Atlanta secondary, but one that is vulnerable because of a poor pass rush. The Falcons rank 31st in points allowed to opposing top receivers. Atlanta also runs a lot of Cover 3. The last time Jefferson saw a ton of Cover 3 was against the Colts. He would up with 137 yards receiving in that contest.

NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: James Cook, Bills, RB (-110)

How the hell is Cook only -110 on the moneyline to reach the end zone? He’s found pay dirt in eight out of his 11 games this season. The Rams have also had issues stopping the run. In their last two games, the Rams allowed Alvin Kamara to rush for 100 yards and Saquan Barkley to run for 250. I’m assuming L.A.’s crap run defense will be in top form again today.