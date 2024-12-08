Close Menu

    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!

    NFL Articles

    NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Justin Jefferson torch the Falcons?

    Anthony RomeBy
    NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Predictions

    Will Bucky Irving find the end zone against the Raiders? Can Justin Jefferson torch the Falcons’ secondary? Read on for our NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

    NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Prediction Recap

    My three touchdown recommendations for Week 13 were Gus Edwards (+130), Jonathan Taylor (-105) and Kenneth Walker III (-105). While the Chargers beat the Falcons in Week 13, Edwards did not see the end zone. In fact, no offensive player for L.A. scored. Instead, they used four interceptions – including a pick-six – of Kirk Cousins to post a 17-13 victory.

    While Taylor did find the end zone through the air, Walker did not see the end zone despite Seattle scoring 26 points. My record is now 8-10. A $100.00 bettor would be down -$150.00.

    NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Bucky Irving, RB, Bucs (-115)

    Irving turned 28 touches into 185 yards and a touchdown against the Panthers. He has now handled a season-high 70% of the Bucs’ backfield touches. He now has 256 yards rushing when hit at or behind the line, trailing only Saquon Barkley, who only has one more yard. In other words, this dude is legit.

    Assuming the hip injury he suffered during the game last week is minor, then Irving should have multiple opportunities to find the end zone against a bad Las Vegas team.

    NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Justin Jefferson, WR, Vikings (-105)

    Jefferson didn’t see the end zone last Sunday against the Cardinals, but he did see nine targets. He caught seven of those targets for 99 yards. On Sunday, he’ll face a talented Atlanta secondary, but one that is vulnerable because of a poor pass rush. The Falcons rank 31st in points allowed to opposing top receivers. Atlanta also runs a lot of Cover 3. The last time Jefferson saw a ton of Cover 3 was against the Colts. He would up with 137 yards receiving in that contest.

    NFL Week 14 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: James Cook, Bills, RB (-110)

    How the hell is Cook only -110 on the moneyline to reach the end zone? He’s found pay dirt in eight out of his 11 games this season. The Rams have also had issues stopping the run. In their last two games, the Rams allowed Alvin Kamara to rush for 100 yards and Saquan Barkley to run for 250. I’m assuming L.A.’s crap run defense will be in top form again today.

    Related Posts

    TheSpread Logo light

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here to find help.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com