NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Can Jonathan Taylor snap his TD skid?

Can Jonathan Taylor snap his touchdown-less skid when the Colts visit the Patriots? Will Gus Edwards reach the end zone now that he’s the lead back for the Chargers? Read on for our NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Predictions Recap

I feel like I was a little snake bit in Week 12. Brian Robinson Jr. of the Commanders was injured in the first half against the Cowboys and didn’t return. Seeing as how he was -150 to score a touchdown, that nearly wiped out my Bucky Irving (+160) selection. That said, what ultimately did me in was Travis Kelce catching six passes for 62 scoreless yards. Considering Patrick Mahomes threw three touchdowns in the Chiefs’ win over the Panthers, with two going to the other tight end, Noah Gray, seeing Kelce go scoreless stung.

My season record now stands at 7-8. A $100.00 bettor would be down -$45.00.

NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Gus Edwards, RB, Chargers (+130)

The Chargers placed J.K. Dobbins on injured reserve, meaning Edwards is now the lead back in L.A. He reached the end zone in last Sunday night’s loss to the Ravens and I like his chances of reaching pay dirt today in Atlanta. Jim Harbaugh loves to run the ball in order to keep turnovers down and his defense fresh. The Falcons’ bend-but-don’t break philosophy on defense is perfect for the Chargers, who won’t become impatient offensively. They’ll simply take the profits and cash in when they get inside the 10-yard line.

When they’re at the goal line, Edwards should take over.

NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts (-105)

Taylor hasn’t rushed for a touchdown since Week 8 but his price is too good to pass up. He rushed 11 times for just 35 yards on Sunday versus the Lions, but he should have more success today against New England. Granted, Indianapolis’ offensive line is an issue. Still, the Pats have allowed 13 touchdowns to running backs this season, which ranks 25th in the league. Again, the price is right to back Taylor to get out of his touchdown funk.

NFL Week 13 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seahawks (-105)

This is another price-is-right situation on a lead back. The Seahawks rushing attack has not be very efficient this season. Out of 30 running backs with 100 or more rushes, Walker is 27th with 3.8 yards per carry. According to Warren Sharp Football, Walker’s 34.1% success rate is 25th and he has failed to gain yardage on 20.9% of his runs (that ranks 26th).

That said, Walker also has eight touchdowns on the season and the Jets haven’t been the same on defense since firing head coach Robert Saleh. Seattle can be pass-happy but again, the price is right here on Walker to reach the end zone.