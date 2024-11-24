NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Predictions: Will Packers finally figure out 49ers?

If you’ve made it this far, you might not need any recommendations when it comes to surviving your NFL pool. That said, if you are looking to flush out some thoughts, here are my NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Predictions.

NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Picks Recap

My three recommendations for last week were the Lions over the Jaguars, the Dolphins over the Raiders and the 49ers over the Seahawks. I know better not to back a team in a divisional matchup, but Seattle reminded me of that philosophy when Geno Smith and Co. pulled off the upset in Santa Clara. If that selection got you knocked out, I apologize (although you’re probably not reading this anyway).

NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Prediction: Kansas City Chiefs, 1:00 p.m. ET

If you haven’t used the Chiefs yet, this would be the week. The Panthers have won back-to-back games and had two weeks to prepare for Kansas City. That said, they could have had the entire offseason to prepare for the Chiefs and it still wouldn’t matter. I also think Kansas City losing last week is a good thing. Yes, their flaws have been apparent since Week 1. The advanced analytics on the Chiefs suggest that their record should be worse than 9-1. However, Patrick Mahomes and Co. can now take a breath and get back to work, no longer having the prospect of an undefeated season hanging over their heads.

Like many, I see the Chiefs having no issues getting back on track today in Charlotte.

NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Prediction: Tampa Bay Bucs, 1:00 p.m. ET

The Giants benched and then subsequently released quarterback Daniel Jones earlier this week. Why they signed Drew Lock to be the backup and are now turning the keys of the offense over to Tommy DeVito, I have no idea. Either way, this Giants team is a mess. It’s not very talented and even though DeVito gave the team a spark initially last season when he took over under center, that spark eventually went out. This is not a good team, regardless of who is at quarterback.

As for the Bucs, they’re still firmly in the mix to win the NFC South. The Falcons have lost back-to-back games and are on a bye. The Bucs are coming off their bye and Baker Mayfield might have Mike Evans (hamstring) back this week. Even if he doesn’t, there’s no excuse for Tampa Bay to lose to this Giants team off a bye.

NFL Week 12 Survivor Pool Prediction: Green Bay Packers, 4:25 p.m. ET

This season has been a grind for the 49ers. It all started in the offseason when players like Brandon Aiyuk held out. Those not-so-positive vibes carried into the season when Christian McCaffrey was ruled out for Week 1. He missed two-plus months of the season and since he’s been back, he hasn’t looked like the same explosive player. Deebo Samuel, George Kittle and now Brock Purdy, who won’t suit up today in Green Bay, have spent time injured. The defense hasn’t been as stout as in years past and the offense lacks explosiveness.

Granted, the Niners have had a lot of success in Green Bay. Still, if Jordan Love and Co. can’t come up with a win against Brandon Allen and the Niners, then forget beating San Francisco down the road.