NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Predictions: Will Bucky Irving cash big for bettors?

Bucky Irving has carved out a big role in the Bucs’ offense but will he reach pay dirt against the Giants on Sunday? Will Travis Kelce rebound from his dud performance against the Bills with a big game against the Panthers? And will Brian Robinson Jr. once again score? Read on for our NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Predictions.

NFL Week 11 Anytime Touchdown Predictions Recap

For my three touchdown selections last week, I recommended Amon-Ra St. Brown (+115) of the Lions, Nick Chubb (-105) of the Browns and Courtland Sutton (+155) of the Broncos. While St. Brown caught two touchdown passes in the Lions’ 52-6 rout of the Jaguars, Chubb did not reach pay dirt in the Browns’ loss to the Saints. Sutton also had seven catches for 78 yards in the Broncos’ stomping of the Falcons, but he did not catch a touchdown.

For the season, my record is 6-6. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$45.00 on the season.

NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Bucky Irving (+160), 1:00 p.m. ET

Even though he continues to share the backfield with Rachaad White, Irving has carved out a significant role in the Bucs’ offense. Irving has more rushing attempts than White in each of Tampa Bay’s last three games. He also has at least 50% of the backfield touches over that span.

The last time we saw the Giants play, they were surrendering 153 rushing yards to Chuba Hubbard in Germany. They have allowed a league-high 5.2 yards per carry to running backs and 153.5 total yards per game to backfields this season (31st in the NFL).

Irving should have plenty of opportunities to find the end zone today and if he does, the payoff is excellent.

NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Brian Robinson Jr. (-150), 1:00 p.m. ET

Robinson’s odds aren’t as attractive as Irving’s but I considered De’Von Achane for this article and he’s -180 to reach the end zone versus the Patriots. By comparison, Robinson Jr.’s odds aren’t too outrageous.

Last Thursday night in Philadelphia, Robinson turned 17 touches into 72 yards despite coming back from injury. More importantly for our purposes, he reached the end zone for the seventh time this season. This is a perfect spot to back Robinson again. The Cowboys have been shredded on the ground all season. They also look like they’ve given up.

NFL Week 12 Anytime Touchdown Prediction: Travis Kelce (+130), 1:00 p.m. ET

I was hoping for a bigger payday on Kelce, but this will do. He’s coming off a dud of a performance against the Bills in which he caught only two passes for 8 yards. He was targeted just four times in the Chiefs’ first loss of the season. It was his first bad performance since the first month of the season.

Today, however, he has rebound written all over him as the Chiefs take on the Panthers. Carolina has been lousy against opposing tight ends this season. They’re allowing 8.9 yards per target (29th) and a 10.3% touchdown rate (31st) to the position this season.