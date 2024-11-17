NFL Week 11 Survivor Pool Predictions: Are the Lions a lay-up vs. Jaguars?

Are the Lions a lay-up versus the Jaguars? Will the Dolphins pick up another win following their upset of the Rams on MNF? Will the 49ers pick up their seventh straight victory over their NFC West rival the Seahawks?

NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Recap

The Giants, Vikings and Chargers were my Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks. That was one loss, one near loss and a blowout win. I’m trying to get more creative with my selections since we’re deeper into the season. That said, recommending that crap Giants team – even against the Panthers – was a mistake I’ll never forgive myself for…ever.

Week 11 Survivor Pool Prediction: Detroit Lions, 1:00 p.m. ET

This one *should* be a lay-up. The Lions are the team to beat in the NFC and it’s not even close. They have two capable running backs to dominate the ground game. They also have a passing game that, at times, has been unstoppable. They’re 8-1 on the season and 7-2 against the spread.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, are headed in the complete opposite direction. They’re likely to fire Doug Pederson at the end of the season, which has been lost almost nearly since Week 1. Trevor Lawrence won’t play again today, which means the ineffective Mac Jones will start.

If you haven’t used the Lions yet, this one is as close to a guarantee as you’ll find.

Week 11 Survivor Pool Prediction: Miami Dolphins, 1:00 p.m. ET

With their win over the Rams on Monday night, the Dolphins are back in the AFC Wild Card hunt. They have a favorable upcoming schedule, starting today against the Raiders. While this could be a slight trap game with the Dolphins flying back and forth cross-country, the bottom line is that the Raiders have lost five straight games. Their defense has allowed at least 20 points in five consecutive games and they surrendered at least 27 points in four of those five games. With Tua back under center for the Dolphins, their offense shouldn’t have much issue moving the ball at will against this overmatched defense.

Week 11 Survivor Pool Prediction: San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 p.m. ET

The 49ers are 6-4 in their last 10 meetings with the Seahawks but they’ve also won six consecutive matchups versus Seattle overall. I know the Seahawks are coming off their bye, but they’re catching the Niners at the wrong time. George Kittle is banged up, but CMC is back and Deebo Samuel is healthy again. Brock Purdy should light up a Seattle secondary that has struggled virtually from Week 1.