NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Predictions: Will Giants survive the Panthers in Germany?

Have you surveyed the gauntlet that is the NFL season to this point? Congratulations! Now let’s get to work. Read on for our NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Predictions.

NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Predictions Recap

My three Week 9 Survivor Pool selections were the Commanders, Ravens and the Eagles. Washington survived a late push from the Giants, but held on for a 27-22 victory. The Ravens rolled to a 41-10 win over the Broncos and the Eagles, despite Nick Sirianni’s coaching malpractice, beat the Jaguars 28-23.

NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Prediction: New York Giants, 9:30 a.m. ET

I know, I know – why would I recommend the Giants? Because it’s Week 10 and you need to start rolling the dice to ensure some easier weeks ahead. The Panthers picked up their second win of the season last Sunday against the Saints. That said, they were still outgained 427-246, lost the turnover battle 1-0 and possessed the ball for nearly 10 minutes less than New Orleans. Most teams with those game stats would have lost. Yet thanks to the incompetence of the Saints, the Panthers managed to win the game and send Dennis Allen to the unemployment line.

I won’t attempt to convince you that the Giants are a good team. They’re not. However, oddsmakers have installed them as a 6.5-point favorite versus the Panthers today. That’s how much they believe in Carolina despite last week’s upset win. While I don’t trust Daniel Jones as far as I can throw him, the Giants should be able to lean on their rushing attack and pick up a win Sunday morning in Germany.

NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Prediction: Minnesota Vikings, 1:00 p.m. ET

If you haven’t used the Vikings yet, I would recommend burning them today. Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is questionable due to a shoulder injury, but coach Doug Pederson indicated that his signal-caller is trending towards not playing. That means Mac Jones will make his Jaguars starting debut after not doing sh*t for the Patriots over the last three seasons.

The Vikings should be fine. They started slow last Sunday night against the Colts before picking it up in the second half. Pederson has two capable running backs at his disposal, but refuses to use them with any sort of consistency. That often makes the Jags one-dimensional, which isn’t a good thing when Lawrence starts. It’ll be even more problematic with Jones under center.

NFL Week 10 Survivor Pool Prediction: Los Angeles Chargers, 4:05 p.m. ET

Chances are you still have the Chargers in your player pool. If you do, now is the time to roll with Justin Herbert and Co. The Bolts have played in a lot of close games this season, but are coming off a waxing of the Browns a week ago in Cleveland. This isn’t the most talented team in the league, but Jim Harbaugh already has this L.A. squad playing fundamental, complementary football.

We can’t say the same thing about Brian Callahan, the first year coach for the Titans. They might have a little confidence following their 20-17 win over the Patriots last week, but they more or less survived the game than played well. They’ve dropped three out of their last four games and have only covered twice in their nine games this season. That’s one indication of how uncompetitive Tennessee has been this season. Callahan is also reportedly going back to Will Levis at starting quarterback.

Good luck with that, Brian.