NFL Prop Bets 2025: Which QBs Have the Highest Passing Touchdown Lines?

There is no theater in American sports quite like the NFL, and the 2025 season is beginning to rear its head. The new campaign will get underway when the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles host their archrival Dallas Cowboys at the Linc on September 4th.

And following their ransacking of the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LIX back in February, it’s the Birds that online sports betting sites make the team to beat. The latest of Bovada’s sport betting odds for next season’s Big Game currently make Philly a +700 joint favorite to successfully retain the Lombardi next season, level with the Buffalo Bills.

While it’s the team overall that will ultimately determine who the champion ends up being, having an elite-level quarterback at the heart of the offense is crucial to being successful. Those two have superstars Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, respectively, under center, but who do the bookies have the highest hopes for in their passing touchdown prop lines for next season?

Let’s find out.

Joe Burrow

Joe Burrow’s 2024 numbers leap off the page: 4,918 yards, an ice-blooded 43 touchdown passes, and a 70.6% completion percentage—Joey B wasn’t just great last season; he was the league’s clinical surgeon, dissecting defenses with an artistry that bordered on ruthless. He led the league in terms of both touchdown passes and throwing yards, all while standing behind one of the leakiest O-lines in the AFC.

Burrow’s chemistry with Ja’Marr Chase remains among the sport’s most dynamic partnerships, a combination of timing, trust, and telepathy that shreds coverage the moment hesitation creeps in. Add to that the fact that fellow star wideout Tee Higgins has also penned a bumper new deal to remain at Paycor Stadium, and expectations are high that the Bengals could finally be about to mount another all-out assault on the Lombardi, just as they did as outsiders four years ago.

Yet for all the dazzling mastery, oddsmakers have set Joe Cool’s 2025 passing touchdowns over/under at 33.5—a full nine and a half scores below his most recent masterpiece. Even so, it’s still the highest number in the league and by some distance. But it’s clear that the bookies feel like back-to-back MVP-caliber years are surely out of reach, even for the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner.

Perhaps the main reason that Burrow’s line is less than the number of touchdowns he posted last term is due to his being somewhat injury-prone. Two of his five seasons in the NFL have been disrupted due to injury, and fears of a third would not only derail Cincy’s hopes next term but would also torpedo any punters who bet on over 33.5.

The fact remains, though, that every time the 2020 number one overall pick has managed to stay fully fit for the season, he has comfortably cleared that number. Will he do the same in 2025?

Jared Goff

Sports rarely deal in fairy tales, but Jared Goff’s transformation in Detroit comes close. Once discarded by the Los Angeles Rams like a piece of scrap metal, the former California Golden Bear arrived in the Motor City with a mandate to survive until someone better came along. Instead, he thrived—lacing together a 2024 campaign for the ages: 4,629 yards, 37 touchdown passes (second-best behind Burrow), and a league high 72.4% completion percentage.

The engine beneath Goff’s Renaissance? A rare alchemy of trust. Coach Dan Campbell and coordinator Ben Johnson didn’t just script plays—they granted their quarterback authorship. The result: iron nerves on late downs, 18 touchdowns on third or fourth down with no interceptions, and a locker room that follows his voice as fervently as his arm. The partnership is symphonic: a plan for every situation, execution with razor-sharp detail, and above all, faith in resilience.

Bookmakers peg his passing touchdown line at 28.5 next season, second only to Joey B. Will Detroit’s young stars continue their ascent, or will the league find counters to Goff’s mid-career evolution? The analysts may hedge, but those who see the arc of Goff’s career—rising, falling, then rising far higher—know the story isn’t finished.

Lamar Jackson

In every sport, there are talents who defy the ordinary. Lamar Jackson exists in that rare air—a force of nature who reimagines what the quarterback position can be, and a challenge that keeps every defensive coordinator up late at night. His athleticism is legendary, but in 2025, it’s his arm that could upend the calculus. For all the highlight-reel runs, the question remains: Can Jackson translate evolution as a passer into raw production?

Jackson’s touchdown totals have always been a cipher—a function of scheme, health, and supporting cast. At his best, he defeats defenses with play-action, freezing safeties with his legs before uncorking lasers to streaking wideouts. At his worst, he’s a victim of circumstance—injury, inconsistency, and the constant doubling of risk that his dual-threat game demands.

The 28.5 line distills all those equations: Is this the season Baltimore’s supporting cast surges, tilting defenses onto their heels? With a healthy receiving corps and a fortified offensive line, the two-time MVP could shatter projections. But volatility defines him, and, for bettors, that volatility is as terrifying as it is tantalizing.