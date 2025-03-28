Way-Too-Early Betting Favorites to Win Each AFC Division in 2025 

We may still be in the offseason, but NFL fans know the chatter never truly stops. Right now, attention is on the front office, with teams such as the Cincinnati Bengals taking center stage. They have secured the services of their two star wideouts, penning long-term deals for both Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, with sack leader Trey Hendrickson expected to follow suit.

Outside of Cincy, there is also plenty of hype surrounding the upcoming draft. The Tennessee Titans will be at the top of the board, and online betting sites expect them to end the tumultuous tenure of quarterback Will Levis by selecting Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward. The latest draft odds from the popular Bovada site make the 22-year-old sensation an overwhelming -1200 favorite to be selected first overall, with defensive powerhouse Abdul Carter a distant +600 second favorite.

But it isn’t just the draft that the bookies like Bovada are pricing up. Even though the new season is still six months away, they have already selected their favorites to win each division next season. So, let’s take a look at who they are, and whether they will live up to the billing.

Buffalo Bills

The battle for the AFC East title may feel like a four-way heavyweight fight, but once again, the Buffalo Bills have the early edge. Why? Start with Josh Allen.

Whether he’s firing 60-yard lasers to Khalil Shakir or dancing his way to the end zone and ending the Kansas City Chiefs’ hopes of a perfect season, the former University of Wyoming star is the ultimate dual-threat weapon. Last season, he led the Highmark outfit to a fifth straight divisional crown, and his side is the favorite to make that six on the spin next term.

As we all remember, however, 2024 ended with heartbreak for both Allen and the Bills. The Chiefs got their revenge for that week 11 defeat by ending Buffalo’s Super Bowl dreams for the fourth time in five years. Now, the latest 2026 Super Odds make the Bills a +800 contender once again, and it’s the Lombardi that’s the prize on Allen and Co’s minds, rather than yet another AFC East title.

Baltimore Ravens

If you think Lamar Jackson and the Ravens can only run the ball, you haven’t been paying attention. With Todd Monken reworking the offensive playbook, the Maryland outfit has hit the reset button on its aerial attack. Jackson is now armed with not just his signature speed but also a true arsenal of weapons such as Zay Flowers. Plus, with the powerhouse Derrick Henry now taking some of the pressure off of his quarterback on the ground, the Ravens are as fearsome as ever.

Last season, they claimed the AFC North title for the second straight year, and they are the favorites to make it a hat trick next season. However, a rejuvenated Cincinnati Bengals side will be looking to right the wrongs of last season and push them all the way. It should be a hammer-and-tongs battle between the two playoff contenders in a divisional clash for the ages.

Houston Texans

The Houston Texans were underdogs when they won the AFC South for the first time in four years in 2023. In 2024, that outsider tag had long been shredded. Quarterback C. J. Stroud has progressed into one of the league’s best, while the wideout combination of Stefon Diggs, Nico Collins, and Tank Dell was one of the most exciting in the league. Add to that the power of Joe Mixon on the ground, and you have a recipe for success.

The Lone Star State outfit duly won the division and reached the divisional round of the playoffs for the second straight season. A similar campaign is predicted by the bookies in 2025, with the Texans currently priced at -115 to remain the dominant force down south.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs in the AFC West? That’s less a prediction and more of a tradition at this point. The Patrick Mahomes era has transformed Kansas City into a dynasty, and even when the roster isn’t perfect, their mercurial quarterback along with offensive wizard Andy Reid seem to have all the answers. But questions linger about how much their mauling at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LIX will affect their psyche in 2025.

The Chiefs remain the favorites to win the division for the ninth straight year. The AFC West is arguably one of the most competitive divisions in the entire league, with both the Los Angeles Chargers and the Denver Broncos joining the Chiefs in the playoffs last season. Both sides will be aiming to take the fight to their rivals, and KC must focus on the task at hand, rather than dreaming of a redemption-earning Lombardi in San Francisco next February.