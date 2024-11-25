Monday Cross-Sports Parlay: Chargers, Blazers, Jets & Tigers

Will the Chargers give the Ravens trouble in the first half of tonight’s “Harbaugh Bowl?” Can the Trail Blazers keep pace with the Grizzlies? Will the Jets continue their hot play and will No. 4 Auburn hand No. 5 Iowa State its first loss of the season? Read on for our Monday Cross-Sports Parlay.

Sunday Cross-Sports Parlay Recap

Yesterday’s cross-sports parlay consisted of the Vikings (-3) over the Bears, the over 222 in the Timberwolves-Celtics game, Wisconsin (+2.5) against Pitt and the Hockey Club-Maple Leafs first period under 1.5.

Unfortunately, the parlay was dead in the water as soon as the Minnesota-Boston game ended with 212 points. The Vikings blew a 14-point second half lead to push against the Bears. The Badgers rallied from seven points down to beat the Panthers outright by six and the Hockey Club-Maple Leafs first period under did cash. Thus, if you played this games individually, you would have finished with a 2-1-1 record. But we’re trying to parlay these plays, so it was an “L” for the day.

NHL Monday Cross-Sports Parlay: Jets -125, 8:10 p.m. ET

The Jets and Wild met in October and the home team handed Minnesota a 2-1 loss in overtime. That was the sixth consecutive win for Winnipeg over Minnesota. The Jets are now 7-3 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. At this price, the Jets are my favorite NHL bet of the night.

NBA Monday Cross-Sports Parlay: Trail Blazers +10.5, 8:10 p.m. ET

The Trail Blazers have covered in five straight road games against Memphis. From an ATS standpoint, Portland has owned this series. First and foremost, they’re 6-4 straight up against the Grizzlies in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They’re also 8-2 against the number over that same span. While Memphis did cover as a 1-point road favorite in Portland earlier this month, I see the Trail Blazers hanging in the rematch tonight.

NFL Monday Cross-Sports Parlay: Chargers +1.5 (First Half), 8:15 p.m. ET

I like the Chargers, but I like Jim Harbaugh’s team more in the first half. The Chargers are 7-2-1 against the spread in the first half of games this season. Only the Texans (10-2 ATS) and Lions (9-2 ATS) have been more profitable for bettors in the first half of games this season.

Beyond the ATS trends, there’s common sense reasoning behind this selection as well. Lamar Jackson and the Ravens are flying cross-country after playing the Steelers in Pittsburgh last week. Granted, they receive an extra day of rest following the loss, but the game was nevertheless physical and highlighted some of Baltimore’s issues this season. The Ravens are a highly penalized team that, while offensively outstanding, have issues on the other side of the ball. Their pass defense ranks dead last in passing yards allowed per game (284.5) and 26th in passing yards per attempt (7.2). And while Baltimore is strong against the run, the Ravens might not have stud linebacker Roquan Smith (hamstring, questionable) tonight.

I can buy a Ravens rebound. That said, I still like the Chargers to cover in the first half.

CBB Monday Cross-Sports Parlay: Auburn -3.5, 9:00 p.m. ET

No. 4 Auburn and No. 5 Iowa State clash on Monday night and it’s been a tale of two different teams from an ATS standpoint. The Tigers are a perfect 4-0 on the season and they’ve been blowing everyone out. They covered versus UVM as a 17.5-point favorite in their season opener. They beat Houston outright as a 5.5-point underdog. The Tigers handed Kent State a 79-56 beatdown as a 22.5-point favorite. In their most recent matchup, they hammered North Alabama, 102-69. Again, Auburn covered as a massive favorite.

On the other side, the Cyclones are 3-0 straight up but they have yet to cover a number. Granted, they’ve had some incredibly high numbers. They failed to cover as 44.5-, 28- and 35.5-point favorites. That’s also the problem: The Cyclones haven’t been tested this season. At least Auburn faced – and beat – an outstanding Houston squad. Iowa State has yet to play anyone and I see the Cyclones failing in their first true test of the 2024-25 season.

4-Leg Parlay Odds: +1088

All odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook