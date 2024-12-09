Monday Cross-Sport Parlay: Three Overs & a CBB First Half Spread

Will the Bengals-Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup turn into a shootout? Will the Indiana Hoosiers start strong in the first half against visiting Minnesota? Read on for our Monday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

I had a rough Sunday, recommending the Boilermakers (-1.5) to cover in the first half against Maryland (they trailed), the Lightning in the first period over the Canucks (they too trailed after one), the Chargers (+3.5) over the Chiefs (that hit) and the Cavs (-3) over the Heat (that did not). After narrowly missing my cross-sport parlays the previous three days, yesterday was just a disaster from start to finish.

CBB Monday Cross-Sport Parlay Pick: Indiana Hoosiers -5.5 (1st Half), 6:30 p.m. ET

The Hoosiers are averaging 38.9 points in the first half of games this season, which ranks a respectable 51st in the nation. That said, over their last three games, that average is up to 41.7 PPG in the first half. While they’ve allowed an average of 35 points per game in the first half of contests this season, that number is down to 31.7 over their last three matchups.

On the other side, Minnesota is going the other way. The Golden Gophers only allow 29.2 points per game in the first half, which is 28th in the nation. However, they allowed 42 points in the first half of their 90-72 loss to Michigan State over the weekend. Over their last three games, that first half PPG allowed number is up to 31.7. This isn’t a team that scores much in the first half, either, as the Golden Gophers average just 28.7 PPG in the first half.

NHL Cross-Sport Parlay Pick: Blackhawks-Rangers over 5.5 (-140), 7:00 p.m. ET

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 7-3. Shrink that sample size down to the last five meetings and you’ll find that the over has cashed in four out of the last five Hawks-Rangers matchups.

The Blackhawks have allowed at least four goals in four straight games. In fact, they allowed exactly four goals in three straight losses to the Jets, Bruins and Maple Leafs, respectively. While their offense has been held in check of late, I feel good about the Rangers scoring at least four goals. Plus, New York just surrendered seven goals to Seattle yesterday, so perhaps Chicago’s offensive woes will end tonight.

NBA Cross-Sport Parlay Pick: Knicks-Raptors over 231.5 (-110), 7:40 p.m. ET

This is a big number but these two teams should get there tonight in Toronto. The over is 8-2 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams and has cashed in seven out of the Knicks’ last 10 games. The over has hit in three out of the Raptors’ last five games, which includes their 125-118 loss to Dallas two nights ago when the number was a whopping 236.

NFL Cross-Sport Parlay Pick: Bengals-Cowboys over 49.5 (-115), 8:15 p.m. ET

The Bengals punt defense on a weekly basis. They surrendered 44 points to the Steelers last week and 34 points at the Chargers in the game prior. They haven’t allowed fewer than 34 points in three straight games and have coughed up at least 34 points in four out of their last five games.

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys haven’t looked as incompetent recently, either. They scored 34 points in Washington in Week 12 and followed up that performance by dropping 27 on the Giants on Thanksgiving Day. While not the disaster Cincinnati has been, Dallas’ defense hasn’t been tight, either. The ‘Boys have allowed at least 20 points in seven consecutive games and will face a red-hot Joe Burrow tonight.

4-Leg Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +1039 (Fanduel Sportsbook)