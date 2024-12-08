Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Will Purdue rebound in its Big Ten home opener?

Will the Purdue Boilermakers rebound from its Big Ten opener loss at Penn State when they host Maryland in their conference home opener? Will the Chargers hang with the vulnerable Chiefs? Read on for our Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Saturday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My four-leg cross-sport parlay for Saturday combined the Capitals (-146), the Suns (+6), the Kentucky Wildcats (+6.5) and the Oregon Ducks (-2.5 first half). Washington erased a two-goal deficit to beat Montreal, 4-2. Oregon survived a back-and-forth affair with Penn State in the first half to cash that leg. Kentucky rallied from down 50-34 at halftime to stun Gonzaga 90-89 in overtime.

All we needed was the dumb ass Suns to hang with the Heat and they lost by 10 despite holding a five-point lead at halftime. Thus, for the third consecutive day, I fell one leg shy of cashing my cross-sport parlay.

Dumb ass Suns.

CBB Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Purdue Boilermakers -1.5 (-120) 1st Half, 12:00 p.m. ET

The Boilermakers dropped their Big Ten opener the other night in an 81-70 loss at Penn State. I expect Purdue to play with urgency today in its Big Ten home opener against a Maryland squad, which pounded Ohio State 83-59 in its Big Ten opener.

While these two teams have traded blows over the years, but the Boilermakers have won three out of their last four meetings with the Terps. In the last six meetings between these two teams, Purdue has held a lead at halftime. Thus, I’m going to lay the 1.5 in what I think is a sound situational spot to back the Boilermakers.

NHL Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Tampa Bay Lightning (-112), 4:00 p.m. ET

The Lightning are a healthy 6-3-1 on the first period moneyline over their last 10 games, which has produced an 18.94% ROI over that span. Meanwhile, the Canucks are just 3-5-2 on the first period moneyline over their last 10 games, which includes an atrocious 0-7-3 mark over their last 10 home games.

NFL Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 (-104), 8:20 p.m. ET

The Chargers offense looked like sh*t last week in Atlanta. The Falcons hadn’t sacked a quarterback since the 60s and yet they brought down Justin Herbert four times. However, the Chargers defense was outstanding, intercepting the washed up Kirk Cousins four times, which included a pick-six.

Meanwhile, we know the story with Kansas City. The Chiefs only seem to play in one possession games where they allow their opponent to crap itself before they pull out a miraculous win. Could that happen tonight in Kansas City? You bet your sweet f*cking ass it could.

That said, here’s the one big, albeit negative, change that I’m currently seeing with the Chiefs. Three weeks ago they surrendered 30 points to the Bills in a 30-21 loss to the Bills. All right, there are a lot of teams that get lit up by Josh Allen. No big deal. The following week, Kansas City traveled to Charlotte, NC and surrendered 27 points to the freaking Panthers. That’s bad, but at least the Panthers have shown signs of life over the past month.

Last week, however, the Chiefs allowed Aidan O’Connell to throw for over 300 yards – at Arrowhead, no less. The only reason the Raiders were held to 17 points is because they’re incompetent. Jim Harbaugh and CO. are not.

NBA Sunday Cross-Sport Parlay: Cleveland Cavs -3 (-108), 6:00 p.m. ET

All aboard? Good, because the Cavs are a f*cking wagon, or at least they’re the closest thing to a wagon in the NBA. They’re 18-6 against the number this season. They’re 8-2 against the spread over their last 10 games. That includes a four-game ATS winning streak in which they’ve covered as 1.5-, 16-, 3.5- and 13.5-point favorites.

I’m looking for a measure of revenge against the Heat, who took down my cross-sport parlay on Saturday.

4-Leg Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +1210 (Fanduel Sportsbook)