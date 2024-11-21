Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay: Will Najee Harris Reach Pay Dirt?

Will Najee Harris reach the end zone on Thursday Night Football? Will the Steelers hold Jameis Winston and the Browns’ passing game in check? Read on for our Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay.

Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay: Jameis Winston under 217.5 Passing Yards

With poor weather expected to hit the Cleveland area tonight, don’t expect the Browns to score much versus the Steelers’ stout defense. Granted, the Browns can’t run the ball either, but Winston is unlikely to do a ton of damage through the air. Pittsburgh is second in the NFL in passing points allowed per attempt at 0.322. Over the past two weeks, the Steelers limited Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson.

Even though Winston has proven to be a volatile player, I don’t think this will be one of those times where he surprises. This is not Baltimore’s leaky secondary.

Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay: Najee Harris Any Time Touchdown

Harris grinded out 63 yards on 18 rushes last week against Baltimore’s stout run defense. He has touched the ball 21 or more times in all four of the starts by Russell Wilson and I expect the Steelers to keep the ball on the ground again tonight.

Cleveland has been okay against opposing backs. They have allowed 4.33 yards per carry to opposing backfields this season, which ranks 14th. That said, they have not allowed a 100-yard rusher, limiting backs such as Saquon Barkley (47 yards), Derrick Henry (73 yards) and Alvin Kamara (67 yards).

That said, we’re not going for rushing yards with Harris – we want a touchdown. With 50% of the Browns’ touchdowns allowed coming on the ground (ninth highest in the NFL), I love Harris to reach pay dirt tonight.

Steelers vs. Browns Same Game Parlay: Pat Freiermuth 3+ Receptions (+114)

Let’s add a little positive EV into this SGP, shall we? Freiermuth’s receptions total for tonight is 1.5, but the over is juiced to -245. That means oddsmakers clearly believe that Freiermuth will catch at least two passes. Can he get one more? Because if he can get to three, then all of a sudden we’re adding tremendous value to this SGP.

Since Wilson took over under center for Pittsburgh, Freiermuth has caught 2, 2 and 3 passes in his three games. That said, the weather tonight could be an issue and if that’s the case, keeping the ball on the ground and short makes a lot of sense for the Steelers. If I’m right, then Freiermuth could be the biggest benefactor.

Same Game Parlay Odds: +696

Read Related Content:

Thursday Cross-Sports Parlay

Steelers vs. Browns Prediction: Can Pittsburgh Cover on the Road?