Eagles vs Packers Odds — MNF Picks & Predictions (Week 10)

How to Watch Eagles vs Packers
📅 Monday, November 10, 2025
⏰ 8:15 p.m. ET
📺 ESPN/ABC
🏟 Lambeau Field (Green Bay, WI)
Eagles vs Packers Odds — Current
|Team
|Spread
|Total
|Moneyline
|Philadelphia Eagles
|+2.5 (–110)
|45.5 (O –110)
|+100 (EVEN)
|Green Bay Packers
|–2.5 (–110)
|45.5 (U –110)
|–120
Where the Game Will Be Won
For Eagles vs Packers odds handicapping, early-down success and red-zone efficiency loom large. Green Bay’s path is staying ahead of schedule with balanced play-calling and keeping the pass rush off script; Philadelphia counters by generating explosives off play-action and seizing short fields. With a spread under three, each team’s two-minute execution and hidden-yardage on special teams could be decisive.
Eagles vs Packers — Who Is the Public Betting?
|Team
|% of Bets
|Open
|Current
|Philadelphia Eagles
|83%
|–1.5 (–108)
|+2.5 (–110)
|Green Bay Packers
|17%
|+1.5 (–112)
|–2.5 (–110)
Market Read: Despite heavy public tickets on Philadelphia (≈83%), the line flipped through zero to Green Bay –2.5, indicating resistance to the Eagles at the opener and respect for the Packers at home. If this touches –3, buyback on the dog is likely; under –3, Green Bay support tends to reappear. Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.
Eagles vs Packers Prediction & Expert Pick
Pick: Packers –2.5 (–110). The flip toward Green Bay aligns with the market’s read and a modest home edge in a game likely decided by late situational downs. Lean: Under 45.5 (–110) with drives stalling in the low red zone.
