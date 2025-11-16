Chargers vs Jaguars Predictions – Week 11 Picks & 3 Leg Parlay

Last Updated on November 16, 2025 11:06 am by Michael Cash

Chargers vs Jaguars Odds — Week 11

Spread: Chargers -3

Total: 44.0

Moneyline: Chargers -165 / Jaguars +140

Chargers vs Jaguars — Chargers vs Jaguars predictions

Prediction 1: Chargers -0.5 first half (-110)

Public money has pushed this spread from -1.5 to -3, which makes the full-game number less appealing after the move. However, the Chargers still project as the sharper early-game side with Justin Herbert operating a scripted attack against a Jacksonville defense that can start slowly. By laying only half a point in the first half, you focus on Los Angeles’ fast start potential while avoiding late-game variance from a live Jaguars crowd and a possible backdoor cover.

Prediction 2: Justin Herbert Over 252.5 passing yards (-120)

Jacksonville’s secondary has given up steady chunk gains to precise passers, especially when opponents spread the field and force linebackers into coverage. Herbert’s yardage number sits in the mid-250s, which is manageable in a game where the Chargers may lean on the air attack rather than pounding into a solid Jaguars front. As long as this contest stays competitive, Herbert should attempt enough passes to clear 252.5, particularly if Jacksonville’s offense answers with scores and keeps the Chargers throwing into the fourth quarter.

Who is The Public Betting – Week 11

Bettors are clearly siding with the road favorite, as around 68% of tickets are on the Chargers after the line climbed from -1.5 to -3. Meanwhile, the Jaguars hold roughly 32% of the ticket count at +3 despite moving from a small favorite to a home underdog, which could create value for contrarian players who still believe in Jacksonville’s upside.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Parlay – Herbert O252.5, Allen O37.5 & Etienne TD

Three-leg parlay build:

Leg 1: Justin Herbert Over 252.5 passing yards (-120)

Leg 2: Keenan Allen Over 37.5 receiving yards (-125)

Leg 3: Travis Etienne anytime touchdown (EVEN)

When you combine those prices, the parlay lands around +560. That means a $100 stake would return roughly $660 total, including about $560 in profit, if all three legs cash. Have your own parlay you want to try? Check out our simple to use, free parlay calculator and add any stake and up to 15 legs to see your payout before you bet.

Things to Know Before You Bet

Travel and weather: The Chargers are making a long cross-country trip, yet a mild Jacksonville forecast should still favor both passing attacks.

The Chargers are making a long cross-country trip, yet a mild Jacksonville forecast should still favor both passing attacks. Pass-rush matchup: Jacksonville’s front can win on the edges, so Herbert’s quick decision-making will matter, especially on third down.

Jacksonville’s front can win on the edges, so Herbert’s quick decision-making will matter, especially on third down. Jaguars’ offensive variance: Trevor Lawrence can swing between sharp drives and stalled series, which makes live betting totals an interesting alternative.

Trevor Lawrence can swing between sharp drives and stalled series, which makes live betting totals an interesting alternative. Key injury watch: Any late changes to either receiving corps could shift target shares dramatically, so it is wise to double-check inactives before locking in props.

How to Watch – Chargers vs Jaguars

📅 Sunday, November 16, 2025

⏰ 1:00 p.m. ET

📺 CBS

🏟 EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

