Chargers vs Jaguars Best Bets — Week 11 Odds & Picks

How to Watch Chargers vs Jaguars

📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025

Sunday, November 16, 2025 ⏰ Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

1:00 p.m. ET 📺 TV: CBS

CBS 🏟 Venue: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

Chargers vs Jaguars Odds — Week 11

Current Odds Team Spread Total Moneyline Los Angeles Chargers –3 44.0 –165 Jacksonville Jaguars +3 44.0 +140

Where This Game Will Be Won

Los Angeles leans on explosive-pass efficiency and early-down aggression, especially against opponents that play static coverage. Because Jacksonville has shown vulnerability to layered route concepts, the Chargers can create advantages by stretching the field horizontally before attacking vertically.

Jacksonville’s clearest pathway involves keeping this game on schedule with quick throws and run-pass balance. Furthermore, staying out of long-yardage situations is essential against a Chargers front that thrives when it can generate pressure. If the Jaguars sustain drives and limit possessions, they can tilt this matchup toward a coin-flip finish.

Who is The Public Betting — Chargers vs Jaguars

Public Betting Percentages Team Tickets Open → Current Los Angeles Chargers 68% –1.5 → –3 Jacksonville Jaguars 32% +1.5 → +3

Market Read: Heavy public support on Los Angeles has mirrored line movement toward the Chargers, but Jacksonville’s ability to dictate tempo gives the home team paths to keep this tight. This number could toggle between 2.5 and 3 depending on late action.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Chargers vs Jaguars — Best Bets

Best Bet: Jaguars +3. Jacksonville’s quick-game structure helps neutralize the Chargers’ pass rush, giving them a strong chance to stay inside the number. Lean: Under 44, with both teams capable of slowing pace in key situations.

