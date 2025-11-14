BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
Chargers vs Jaguars Best Bets — Week 11 Odds & Picks

byMichael Cash
November 14, 2025
Chargers vs Jaguars Best Bets — Week 11 Picks
JACKSONVILLE, FL — The Chargers and Jaguars meet in a pivotal AFC matchup on Sunday with a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS. Los Angeles enters as a 3-point road favorite with a total of 44. With the Jaguars in desperate need of some explosive plays and the Chargers finding rhythm through efficient passing, our Chargers vs Jaguars best bets zero in on which edges translate into value at EverBank Stadium.

How to Watch Chargers vs Jaguars

  • 📅 Date: Sunday, November 16, 2025
  • Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
  • 📺 TV: CBS
  • 🏟 Venue: EverBank Stadium — Jacksonville, FL

Chargers vs Jaguars Odds — Week 11

Current Odds
Team Spread Total Moneyline
Los Angeles Chargers –3 44.0 –165
Jacksonville Jaguars +3 44.0 +140

Where This Game Will Be Won

Los Angeles leans on explosive-pass efficiency and early-down aggression, especially against opponents that play static coverage. Because Jacksonville has shown vulnerability to layered route concepts, the Chargers can create advantages by stretching the field horizontally before attacking vertically.

Jacksonville’s clearest pathway involves keeping this game on schedule with quick throws and run-pass balance. Furthermore, staying out of long-yardage situations is essential against a Chargers front that thrives when it can generate pressure. If the Jaguars sustain drives and limit possessions, they can tilt this matchup toward a coin-flip finish.

Who is The Public Betting — Chargers vs Jaguars

Public Betting Percentages
Team Tickets Open → Current
Los Angeles Chargers 68% –1.5 → –3
Jacksonville Jaguars 32% +1.5 → +3

Market Read: Heavy public support on Los Angeles has mirrored line movement toward the Chargers, but Jacksonville’s ability to dictate tempo gives the home team paths to keep this tight. This number could toggle between 2.5 and 3 depending on late action.

Numbers update frequently — check the latest on the NFL public betting chart and learn usage basics in our public betting guide.

Chargers vs Jaguars — Best Bets

Best Bet: Jaguars +3. Jacksonville’s quick-game structure helps neutralize the Chargers’ pass rush, giving them a strong chance to stay inside the number. Lean: Under 44, with both teams capable of slowing pace in key situations.

