Chargers vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Will the Bolts stay within 3.5?

Will the Chargers stay within 3.5 of their AFC West rivals on Sunday night? Will Justin Herbert be contained? Can Travis Kelce haul in at least six receptions? Read on for our Chargers vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay.

Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay Recap

My Thursday Night Football SGP did not hit. I gambled on the Packers winning the game outright and while they gave the Lions a good scare, they came up short in the end. It didn’t matter, however, as Amon-Ra St. Brown did not find the end zone and Jayden Reed was a complete ghost. I didn’t hit one leg on the SGP.

With AFC West rivals the Chargers and Chiefs colliding tonight on Sunday Night Football, let’s rebound.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Los Angeles Chargers +3.5 (-104)

I won’t be as bold with the Chargers as I was with the Packers on Thursday night. However, I do believe the Bolts could upset the Super Bowl champs tonight. The Chiefs have played lousy defense of late. It’s one thing to surrender 30 points to Josh Allen in Buffalo, or even 27 points to a vastly improved Carolina team. It’s quite another to allow Aidan f*cking O’Connell to throw for over 300 yards on your home turf. So while the Chargers struggled offensively last Sunday in Atlanta, the Chiefs haven’t played well defensively in nearly a month.

We also know the book on the Chiefs: All they do is play one possession games. Whether their opponents live in the penthouse or the basement of the NFL, the Chiefs are going to need a last-second field goal to win the game (or a blocked field goal, or a stop on fourth down or the refs intervening). Thus, let’s play it safe (or smart, depending on how you look at it) and take the points.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Justin Herbert under 234.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Seeing as how I just told you that I’m taking the Chargers, in part, because of the Chiefs’ defensive struggles, this selection might seem contradictory. However, I don’t think the Chargers need Herbert to have a big passing game in order to keep the game close. Their defense can accomplish that, assuming the same unit that showed up last week in Atlanta arrives tonight at Arrowhead.

The Chargers intercepted the washed up Kirk Cousins four times last week, which included a pick-six of the veteran QB. Patrick Mahomes isn’t Cousins (obvi) but Jim Harbaugh can still rely on his defense and running game to keep this game tight. In fact, I think that will be his game plan. Herbert has largely played mistake-free ball to this point. I don’t expect Harbaugh to suddenly take the reins off, even though Herbert can handle a higher volume of passes.

Either way, Herbert has beaten his passing total just once over his last four games (a 297-yard effort against a Cincinnati team that refuses to play defense). Over that same span he didn’t even throw for 200 yards twice.

Chargers vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay: Travis Kelce over 5.5 Receptions (-156)

Kelce caught seven passes last Friday against the Raiders and six passes at Carolina the week prior. Since a late October game in Las Vegas, Kelce has caught at least six passes in five of his last six games. The only time he was held to fewer than six receptions was at Buffalo on November 17, but the Bills have suffocated opposing tight ends all season.

Expect Kelce to be in the mix early and often tonight against his division rivals. When these two teams met in L.A. back in late September, Kelce finished with seven receptions, shattering his over/under total of 4.5.

SGP Odds: +471 (Fanduel Sportsbook)