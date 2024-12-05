Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Will Green Bay pull off the outright upset?

Will the Packers pull off the outright upset in Detroit tonight against their division rivals? After he was held out of the end zone on Thanksgiving Day, will Amon-Ra St. Brown reach pay dirt tonight? Can Jayden Reed have a big night? Read on for our Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay.

Browns vs. Broncos MNF Same Game Parlay

I laid the 6.5 with the Broncos, which cashed thanks to Jameis Winston throwing one of his two pick-sixes late, then tossed another interception inside the 5-yard line with Cleveland threatening a backdoor cover. That said, we did not get a Courtland Sutton anytime touchdown, nor did David Njoku fall short of his receiving yards number of 46.5. Not on a night when Winston threw for nearly five touchdown fields.

We’ll look to do better tonight.

Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Green Bay Packers +150

Go big or go home. While I do like the Packers to cover the 3.5, why not forgo the spread and back Green Bay on the moneyline?

The Lions are ravaged by injuries. Tackle Taylor Decker is out with a knee injury. Defensive linemen Levi Onwuzurike (hamstring), Joshua Paschal (knee) and D.J. Reader (shoulder) are all out. Cornerbacks Carlton Davis and Emmanuel Moseley will play, but are banged-up.

Granted, the Packers are dealing with their own injuries. Jaire Alexander (knee), Corey Ballentine (knee), Edgerrin Cooper (hamstring) and Romeo Doubs (concussion) are all out. Otherwise, Green Bay is healthy entering its rematch with the Lions.

The Packers look like a confident bunch right now. Two weeks ago, they faced the 49ers’ backup quarterback and throttled San Francisco. Last week, they faced a Miami team that had been playing well and they took the Dolphins behind the woodshed, too. Given the Lions’ injuries, I would not be surprised to see Green Bay waltzed into Detroit and gain a small measure of revenge against a Lions team that beat the Pack in bad weather roughly a month ago.

Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Amon-Ra St. Brown Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Brown saw seven targets on Thanksgiving Day and he caught five passes for 73 yards. After reaching the end zone in eight straight games, he failed to reach pay dirt last week but he could start a new streak tonight. St. Brown has nine touchdowns on the season, tied for second at that position in all of the NFL. He caught all seven of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown when these two teams met in Week 9. We’re getting pretty good odds on a player that frequently finds the end zone.

Packers vs. Lions Same Game Parlay: Jayden Reed over 62.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

As previously mentioned, the Lions’ are banged up – specifically in their front seven. That should mean more time in the pocket for Jordan Love to find receivers like Reed. He only had three catches for 24 yards on Thanksgiving night, but two of those receptions went for touchdowns. Thus, Love is clearly looking for Reed in key spots.

The Lions allow a league-high 7.1 receptions per game to slot receivers. They surrender 8.3 yards per target to slot receivers (20th), compared to 6.9 yards per target on the outside (3rd). They also allowed 64 yards and two touchdowns to slot receivers from Chicago last weekend.

Look for Reed to have a big game tonight.

3-Leg SGP Odds: +744 (Fanduel Sportsbook)