Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction: Mahomes, Kelce to have big nights?

The Chiefs will look to stay unbeaten when they host the Bucs at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. Read ahead for our Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction.

SNF Same Game Parlay Recap

My Sunday Night Football Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay consisted of Justin Jefferson going over 85.5 receiving yards, Josh Downs going over 64.5 receiving yards and Joe Flacco going over 238.5 passing yards. While Jefferson did have a big night (7 catches, 137 yards), Downs finished just short of his receiving total (60 yards) and Flacco never came close.

Thanks to a pick-six in the second quarter and long drives sustained by Minnesota throughout the night, the Colts barely possessed the ball. Flacco only put the ball in the air 27 times for just 179 yards passing.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction: Patrick Mahomes over 18.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

This prop might not be as attractive as taking the over on Mahomes’ passing yards or touchdowns, but we’re not going for attractive. Whether the Bucs have faced mobile or non-mobile quarterbacks this season, the results have been the same: They give up yards.

Tampa Bay faced Washington’s Jayden Daniels and allowed 88 rushing yards. Lamar Jackson of the Ravens ran for 52 yards versus the Bucs. Bo Nix of the Broncos gained 47 and Jalen Hurts of the Eagles gained 20 yards on the ground. Even non-mobile quarterbacks like the Falcons Kirk Cousins (16) and Spencer Rattler (27) gained yardage against the Bucs.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction: Chiefs over 27.5 Points (-113)

For all the teeth gnashing over Mahomes and the Chiefs offense this season, they’re still averaging 24.7 points per game this season. Maybe they’re not lighting up the scoreboard every week, but they still rank a healthy 11th in PPG. Over their last three contests, they’re averaging 27 points per contest.

On the other side, the Bucs have allowed 26.6 points per game but that number is up to 33 PPG over their last three contests. They’ve allowed at least 27 points in four consecutive games. Tampa games are also averaging 56 combined points per game, which is the second-most in the NFL.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction: Travis Kelce over 5.5 Receptions (-138)

Kelce hauled in 10-of-12 targets for 90 yards and his first touchdown on Sunday in the Chiefs’ win over the Raiders. Since Rashee Rice went out with a significant injury, Kelce has emerged once again as Mahomes go-to receiver. Over his last four games, Kelce has received 29.5% of the team’s targets, with targets on 26.1% of his routes.

The Bucs have also struggled versus opposing tight ends. Dallas Goedert of the Eagles caught seven passes for 62 yards versus Tampa. The Bucs also allowed Kyle Pitts of the Falcons to catch seven passes for 88 yards in Atlanta three weeks ago, then surrendered 91 yards and two touchdowns to Pitts at Raymond James Stadium last Sunday. Mark Andrews also caught four passes for 41 yards and two touchdowns against Tampa Bay.

Bucs vs. Chiefs Same Game Parlay Prediction

Patrick Mahomes Over 18.5 Rushing Yards

Chiefs Over 27.5 Points

Travis Kelce Over 5.5 Receptions

3-Leg SGP Odds: +443