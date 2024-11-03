Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Predictions: Will Justin Jefferson have big night?

Following two straight losses for the Vikings and a benching of quarterback Anthony Richardson for the Colts, the Sunday Night Football matchup in Week 9 has plenty of intrigue. Read on for our Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Predictions.

TNF Same Game Parlay Predictions Recap

I missed the Texans-Jets SGP by one. Joe Mixon reached the end zone in the first half to cash that leg and the Texans were the first-half winner at +125. But Dalton Schultz did not record 40.5 receiving yards. He caught three passes for 21 yards in Houston’s loss. He nearly came up with a catch on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter but even that would have left us short. I considered going with the over on Tank Dell’s receiving yards and that would have cashed. Coulda…woulda…shoulda.

Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Prediction: Justin Jefferson over 85.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Jefferson has been on a tear in the first half of the NFL season. His 92.3 receiving yards per game are third in the NFL. He has 92 yards or a touchdown in every game this season so if you want to swap this prop out with an any time touchdown play, be my guest. The odds are similar at Fanduel.

The Colts use Cover 3 almost exclusively. They don’t try to fool quarterbacks and thus, opponents know how Indy will line up defensively. Sam Darnold struggled in the second half last week, but he should have a big game tonight.

Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Prediction: Josh Downs over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

He hasn’t always been healthy, but Downs has been the Colts’ best receiver this season. He leads the team with 2.25 yards per route run and has a target on 30.1% of his routes. With Joe Flacco in for Richardson, Downs figures to have plenty of opportunities tonight. Flacco has targeted Downs 27.6% of the time, with the next closest player at 18.1%.

The Vikings haven’t always been stout against receivers, especially out of the slot.

Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Prediction: Joe Flacco over 238.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Flacco will start over Richardson after the second-year quarterback admitted to taking himself out of the game last Sunday due to being “tired.” I don’t blame the Colts for wanting to see more leadership out of their quarterback position. They’ll get that leadership out of Flacco.

There should be plenty of passing volume for Flacco tonight against the Vikings. Minnesota has faced a league-high 41.1 pass attempts per game this season. They’re 13th in passing points allowed per attempt and 28th in passing points allowed since they face so many attempts per game. Jordan Love, Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford have had relatively big games against the Vikings over the past month.

Colts vs. Vikings Same Game Parlay Prediction

Total Odds: +372