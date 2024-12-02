Browns vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay: Will Courtland Sutton find the end zone again?

Will Courtland Sutton find the end zone in Monday Night Football’s Browns vs. Broncos matchup? Will David Njoku fall short of his receiving yards total? Read on for our Browns vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay prediction.

49ers vs. Bills Same Game Parlay Recap

I fell one leg short of cashing my 49ers-Bills Same Game Parlay on Sunday Night Football. The first leg of the parlay was the Bills -6.5. Buffalo cruised to a 35-10 victory in a game that didn’t feel that close. I also had a Josh Allen anytime touchdown, which hit on that wild Amari Cooper lateral midway through the third quarter. Allen added a rushing touchdown early in the fourth.

My lone loss? Freaking George Kittle. I had the over on his 47.5-yard receiving prop. He caught one pass for seven yards. Brutal.

Browns vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay: Browns -6.5

I’m going to start tonight how I started last night: By laying the points with the home team. Cleveland is coming off a win over Pittsburgh last Thursday night. It was an impressive upset. Full stop. However, the Steelers were coming off an emotional, physical upset over the Ravens. They were playing on a short week against a divisional rival in the snow. It was an impressive win, but as it turns out, it was a bad spot for Pittsburgh.

Now Cleveland is traveling to Denver to take on a red-hot Broncos team that needs to keep winning to stay in the AFC playoff picture. Bo Nix is playing extremely well and Denver’s defense is legit. They’ve won four out of their last six games and one of those losses was in Kansas City when they had the potential game-winning field goal blocked in the final seconds.

The Browns’ Super Bowl in 2024 was last week. I expect them to play flat tonight in Denver.

Browns vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay: Courtland Sutton Anytime Touchdown (+150)

Sutton saw 10 targets against the Raiders last week and he caught eight for 97 yards and two touchdowns. It was Sutton’s fifth straight game in which he caught at least six passes. According to Warren Sharp Football, he has 36.2% of Denver’s red zone targets and 47.8% of the target into the end zone.

The matchup is right, too. The Browns have allowed 59.2% catch rate to receivers. They’ve also allowed a league-high 15.9 yards per catch to receivers.

Browns vs. Broncos Same Game Parlay: David Njoku under 46.5 Receiving Yards (-110)

Njoku only pulled in 1-of-5 targets for nine yards in the Browns’ win over the Steelers. He failed to secure a potential touchdown in the second half, but did catch a two-point conversion. Nonetheless, he has the lowest target rate per route at 19.1% with Jameis Winston under center. The Broncos have also allowed just 5.3 receptions per game to tight ends, which ranks 19th. They’ve only allowed 5.7 yards per targets (third) and a 3.3% touchdown rate (13th).

MNF Same Game Parlay Odds: +560 (Fanduel Sportsbook)