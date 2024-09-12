Bills vs. Dolphins Prediction: 3 Player Props to bet before Kickoff

Kickoff of Thursday night’s Bills vs. Dolphins AFC East clash is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Here are three player prop bets related to tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup to consider before kickoff tonight at Hard Rock Stadium.

Bills vs. Dolphins Event Information

What: Bills (+2.5) at Dolphins (-2.5); o/u 48.5

When: 8:15 p.m. ET, Thursday, September 12, 2024

Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Watch: Prime Video

Monday Night Player Prop Review

Monday night’s Jets and 49ers game was very profitable. I had Brandon Aiyuk falling under 50.5 receiving yards, which cashed easily since he finished with only two catches for 28 yards. I also had Deebo Samuel over 67.5 rushing plus receiving yards. Assuming you placed this wager before the Christian McCaffrey inactive news was released, you also cashed as Samuel racked up 77 total yards on the night. And finally, I had Aaron Rodgers ‘yes to throw an interception.’ It didn’t come until the second half, but he did throw one, leaving us with a perfect 3-0 night.

Let’s build on that ahead of tonight’s Bills vs. Dolphins matchup.

Bills vs. Dolphins Player Prop: Tyreek Hill over 28.5 Longest Reception (-114)

Hill was in handcuffs before the Dolphins’ Week 1 matchup against the Jaguars and still managed to catch seven passes for 130 yards and a touchdown. That touchdown, by the way, went for 80 yards. Two defenders had Hill seemingly bottled up along the sidelines and instead, the “Cheetah” tight-roped it for a few yards and then raced to the end zone. Even though Hill catches a lot of short passes in Miami’s offense, this prop bet isn’t attached to air yards. So even if Hill catches a screen pass for a yard, as long as he turns that reception into 29-plus yards, we win.

Bills vs. Dolphins Player Prop: Mack Hollins over 1.5 Receptions

Hollins was only targeted twice in the Bills’ Week 1 win over the Cardinals but it was clear that he and Josh Allen already have good report. Hollins caught his first pass for 14 yards and a key first down. His next went for 11 yards and a touchdown. Hollins is mostly a deep threat and he’s bounced around the league the past couple of years. He’s also a competitor and now that Stefon Diggs is in Houston, I think Allen will take to him in the passing game.

Even though the Bills spread the ball around in their offense, I don’t think that’s a bad thing tonight. Miami will likely draw Buffalo into a shootout. If that happens, there will be plenty of targets to go around in the Bills’ passing game. I’m willing to bet that a few of those targets go to Hollins, who catches, at the very least, the same amount of passes he did in Week 1.

Bills vs. Dolphins Prop Prediction: Josh Allen Anytime Touchdown (+105)

Allen scored on a six-yard run midway through the fourth quarter of last week’s 34-28 win over the Cardinals. Once he got a full head of steam, he leapt over some defenders to reach pay dirt. Allen is a beast in the red zone. If the Bills get near the goal line again tonight, I don’t see them running James Cook between the tackles. Allen’s number will be called at some point tonight deep in Miami territory. When it does, I have all the faith in the world that he’ll reach pay dirt for a second straight week. In what could be a high-scoring game, I love receiving plus odds on this prop.