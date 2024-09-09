Monday Night Football Jets vs. 49ers Player Prop Predictions

The Monday Night Football Jets vs. 49ers matchup will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from Levi’s Stadium. Will Aaron Rodgers struggle? Will Brandon Aiyuk have a reduced role?

New York Jets (+3.5) at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5); o/u 43.5

8:15 p.m. ET, Monday, September 9, 2024

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

TV: ESPN

While my point spread/total ‘Best Bets’ got off to a decent start in Week 1, my player prop ‘Best Bets’ for Week 1 were pure, hot garbage. I apologize to anyone that followed. I congratulate anyone that faded. While there are no mulligans in the world of betting, I do take pride in giving our readers a fighting chance and I look forward to rebounding tonight.

Here are three player props to consider ahead of tonight’s Jets-49ers matchup.

Brandon Aiyuk under 50.5 Receiving Yards

According to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner, Aiyuk is “set for a bit of a reduction” in snaps tonight. Kyle Shanahan told reporters that he didn’t know how much Aiyuk would play tonight. Oddsmakers would have taken Shanahan’s words into account when setting Aiyuk’s prop numbers, but I still believe this number is too high. Granted, Aiyuk doesn’t have to play a ton of snaps to catch one 50-plus yard pass to cash the over for his yardage prop, but I’ll roll the dice. Led by corner Sauce Gardner, the Jets’ secondary is outstanding. Aiyuk missed training camp due to a contract stalemate with the team and I expect him to be a ghost early in the season.

Deebo Samuel over 67.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards

With Aiyuk on a snap count and Christian McCaffrey dealing with a calf injury, I expect Samuel to be heavily involved in Shanahan’s game plan tonight. Not that he wouldn’t be heavily involved regardless. While CMC is the headliner in this offense, it’s Samuel that is the backbone. When he’s injured or banged up, Shanahan’s offense takes a hit. When Samuel is healthy and active, he’s the secret sauce. From taking snaps in the slot, out wide or even in the backfield, the Niners love to use Samuel in a variety of ways. This number is too low for how involved Samuel is in this offense.

Aaron Rodgers “Yes” to throw an Interception

Nobody really knows what to expect out of Rodgers tonight as he makes his way back from an Achillies’ tendon tear suffered in Week 1 last season. That said, did you watch ol’ Kirky Cousins yesterday in Atlanta? Dude looked like he was in quicksand and he suffered the same injury, albeit a month after Rodgers last season. Cousins looked hesitant on his throws and completely unsure of himself in the pocket. He wound up throwing a pair of backbreaking interceptions in the Falcons’ 18-10 loss to the Steelers, who have a defense that rivals the one Rodgers and Co. will see tonight in San Francisco. Rodgers is bound to uncork at least one errant pass.