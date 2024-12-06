Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Magic, Army & Wildcats

Will Army give Tulane a battle in the AAC Conference Championship? Can Northwestern hang with Illinois after beating the Illini outright back in January of last season? Will the Magic cover against the 76ers? Read on for our Friday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Thursday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My Thursday cross-sport parlay consisted of the Canadiens (+112) over the Predators, Purdue (+1.5) over Penn State, the Cavs (-4) over the Nuggets and the Packers (+3.5) over the Lions.

(Freaking, Boilermakers!!!)

Montreal upset Nashville, 3-0. The Cavs rolled to a 126-114 victory over the Nuggets. The Packers erased a 10-point halftime deficit in Detroit and despite losing to the Lions, lost by only a field goal. Only the damn Boilermakers couldn’t hold up their end of the bargain after losing 81-70 to Penn State.

Damn.

NBA Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Orlando Magic -3.5, 7:10 p.m. ET

The Magic have covered in seven out of their last 10 games overall and are 5-4-1 ATS in their last 10 road contests. While they did fail to cover at Philadelphia in their last game, they also won as a four-point favorite as a 6-point favorite. It’s not as if they lost outright or weren’t knocking on the door of covering. A stronger second quarter tonight and Orlando covers easily.

Meanwhile, the 76ers are just 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 home games and are just 7-13 at the window on the season.

CFB Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Army Black Knights +5.5, 8:00 p.m. ET

Perhaps this is too armchair psychologist, but this looks like a horrible situational spot for Tulane. A week ago, everyone was talking about the Green Wave potentially crashing the college football playoff party. But following an ugly loss at home to Memphis as a double-digit favorite, Tulane now has to travel to Western New York to take on a prideful Army team that could finish with 13 wins this season. I realize a conference title is still on the line, but I just can’t see the Green Wave getting up for this game tonight.

Plus, what did Memphis do well last week against Tulane in perfect conditions? Ran the ball. What does Army do better than any team in the nation? You already know. The Tigers rushed for 236 yards in their win. The only other team that has rushed for 200 yards on Tulane was Kansas State, which also beat the Green Wave. How times has Army been held to 200 yards this season, you ask? None.

The Black Knights will force this Tulane team to tackle all night in 25-degree weather. Maybe the Green Wave is fine for a quarter. Maybe even a half. But eventually, I expect the dam to break. While I wouldn’t be shocked to see Army win outright, I do like the Black Knights to at least cover.

NHL Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Blue Jackets-Canucks over 6.5 (+106), 10:10 p.m. ET

Only one team has a higher return on investment than the Blue Jackets when it comes to cashing the over in their last 10 games. That’s the Sharks, who are 7-2-1 to the over in their last 10 games, but have produced an ROI of +45.00%. The over is also 7-2-1 in the Blue Jackets’ last 10 games, but the ROI is “just” 40.76%. Otherwise, Columbus and San Jose have been over-producing machines over their last 10 games, respectively.

The Canucks are in a similar boat. In Vancouver’s last 10 games, the over is 7-3-1 for an ROI of +34.55%. Things only change slightly when you get the Canucks at home, as the over is 6-4 in their last 10 games played in Vancouver. (The over is 5-4-1 in Columbus’ last 10 road contests.)

Finally, the over is 6-3-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams. When they faced each other in January of last season, the two teams combined for seven goals in Columbus and nine goals in Vancouver.

CBB Friday Cross-Sport Parlay: Northwestern +3.5, 9:00 p.m. ET

Illinois is 8-2 straight up in its last 10 meetings with Northwestern but the Wildcats covered in seven of those 10 contests. That includes a 96-91 overtime upset over the Fighting Illini as a 4-point home dog last January. In the last seven meetings between these two teams, the Fighting Illini are just 1-6 at the window.

Northwestern can’t matchup offensively with Illinois so if this game turns into a shootout, I won’t hit this leg. That said, the Wildcats have a decent defense so if they turn this game into a rock fight, I see Northwestern having a chance to pull off the outright upset.

4-Leg Cross-Sport Parlay: +1347 (Fanduel Sportsbook)