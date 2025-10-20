College Football Week 8 Recap: Covers, Upsets & Takeaways

College Football Week 8 recap — the final board delivered statement wins, costly steam misses, and underdog results that reshaped perception. This College Football Week 8 recap logs verified finals with widely posted closing numbers and clearly notes who Covered and who Did not cover. For early prices and first moves, see our Week 8 Odds & Early Line Moves hub.

College Football Week 8 recap — scoreboard highlights (final lines + who covered)

Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 0 — Closing: OSU −28 / 53. Covered: Ohio State; Total: Under.

— Closing: Miami −11.5 / ~49.5. Louisville (outright); Under. Miami. Georgia 43, Ole Miss 35 — Closing: UGA −7 / 56.5. Covered: Georgia; Total: Over.

— Closing: UGA −7 / 56.5. Georgia; Over. Notre Dame 34, USC 24 — Closing: ND −10.5 / 60.5. Covered: Notre Dame; Total: Under.

— Closing: ND −10.5 / 60.5. Notre Dame; Under. Alabama 37, Tennessee 20 — Closing: Alabama −9.5 / 58.5. Covered: Alabama; Total: Under.

— Closing: Alabama −9.5 / 58.5. Alabama; Under. Texas 16, Kentucky 13 (OT) — Closing: Texas −12.5 / 43.5. Covered: Kentucky; Total: Under. Did not cover: Texas.

— Closing: Texas −12.5 / 43.5. Kentucky; Under. Texas. Texas A&M 45, Arkansas 42 — Closing: A&M −7.5 / 57.5. Covered: Arkansas; Total: Over. Did not cover: Texas A&M.

— Closing: A&M −7.5 / 57.5. Arkansas; Over. Texas A&M. BYU 24, Utah 21 — Closing: Utah −3.5 / 49. Covered: BYU (outright); Total: Under. Did not cover: Utah.

— Closing: Utah −3.5 / 49. BYU (outright); Under. Utah. Vanderbilt 31, LSU 24 — Closing: Vandy −2 / 48.5. Covered: Vanderbilt; Total: Slight Over.

— Closing: Vandy −2 / 48.5. Vanderbilt; Slight Over. Oklahoma 26, South Carolina 7 — Closing: OU −9 / 50. Covered: Oklahoma; Total: Under.

— Closing: OU −9 / 50. Oklahoma; Under. Georgia Tech 27, Duke 18 — Closing: GT −6.5 / 49. Covered: Georgia Tech; Total: Under.

— Closing: GT −6.5 / 49. Georgia Tech; Under. Indiana 38, Michigan State 13 — Closing: IU −27 / 49.5. Covered: Indiana; Total: Under.

College Football Week 8 recap — CLV winners that cashed

This College Football Week 8 recap shows where beating the number actually paid.

Ohio State −28 : two-way dominance turned late Buckeyes positions into easy winners.

: two-way dominance turned late Buckeyes positions into easy winners. Georgia −7 : market confidence aligned with fourth-quarter separation; favorite + over correlation.

: market confidence aligned with fourth-quarter separation; favorite + over correlation. Notre Dame −10.5 : pressure and run efficiency shrank variance and protected the number.

: pressure and run efficiency shrank variance and protected the number. Alabama −9.5: late move signaled the right side; third-down edge translated to margin.

College Football Week 8 recap — when steam missed

Miami −11.5 vs Louisville: market chased the favorite, but turnovers and game state flipped equity to the dog. Covered: Louisville.

vs Louisville: market chased the favorite, but turnovers and game state flipped equity to the dog. Louisville. Utah −3.5 at BYU: short road chalk in a rivalry; Cougars hit the moneyline in a lower-variance script. Covered: BYU.

College Football Week 8 recap — underdogs & upsets

Louisville as a modest dog delivered an outright win that dents the favorite’s trajectory. Covered: Louisville.

as a modest dog delivered an outright win that dents the favorite’s trajectory. Louisville. BYU turned a near-pick’em into a moneyline hit with pace control and field position. Covered: BYU.

turned a near-pick’em into a moneyline hit with pace control and field position. BYU. Kentucky covered +13 in an OT loss; classic dog + Under correlation. Covered: Kentucky.

How to use this College Football Week 8 recap for Week 9 betting

Market behavior and game script

CLV correlated when favorites dictated pace (Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame). Where tempo, turnovers or rivalry variance took over (Miami–Louisville, Utah–BYU), market signals weakened.

Totals: late under edges in headline games

Notre Dame–USC and Oklahoma–South Carolina both drifted under and landed there. Pass-pro vs pressure, plus red-zone finishing, shaped those results more than brand perception.

