College Football Week 8 Odds & Early Line Moves

If you’re hunting the best numbers fast, this hub puts the Week 8 CFB odds for every Top-25 game and all weekday matchups in one place. We list opening lines with quick notes that actually matter (QB news, tempo mismatches, weather, and public money that can skew the price). As individual previews go live, we’ll link them here so you can bounce between odds and analysis without losing your place.

Week 8 CFB Odds & Early Line Moves

Format: Opening (Spread & Total). We’ll add current numbers as markets move.

Week 8 CFB Odds — Weekday Slate (Tue–Fri)

Tue Oct 14 — New Mexico State @ Liberty — Opening: Liberty −10.5 | Total: 46.5 — CUSA tempo edge; QB efficiency split

Tue Oct 14 — FIU @ Western Kentucky — Opening: Western Kentucky −9.5 | Total: 56 — Air-raid vs. havoc; WR usage trend

Tue Oct 14 — Arkansas State @ South Alabama — Opening: South Alabama −7.5 | Total: 59

Wed Oct 15 — UTEP @ Sam Houston — Opening: Sam Houston −2.5 | Total: 47.5 — Run rate vs. run D

Wed Oct 15 — Jacksonville State @ Delaware — Opening: Delaware −3 | Total: 57

Thu Oct 16 — Tulsa @ East Carolina — Opening: East Carolina −16.5 | Total: 54.5 — Turnover-luck regression spot

Fri Oct 17 — Louisville @ No. 2 Miami — Opening: Miami −13.5 | Total: 52.5 — Pass-rush travel vs. CFP contender

Fri Oct 17 — No. 25 Nebraska @ Minnesota — Opening: Nebraska −9 | Total: 46.5 — Freshman QB on the road

— Opening: Nebraska −9 | Total: 46.5 — Freshman QB on the road Fri Oct 17 — North Carolina @ Cal — Opening: Cal −10.5 | Total: 47.5 — Late window, travel spot

Week 8 College Football Odds — Saturday Top-25

No. 10 LSU @ No. 17 Vanderbilt — Opening: Vanderbilt −2.5 | Total: 49.5 — Trench leverage; explosives allowed

No. 1 Ohio State @ Wisconsin — Opening: Ohio State −27 | Total: 41.5

Michigan State @ No. 3 Indiana — Opening: Indiana −26.5 | Total: 53 — Inflation risk; monitor buyback

No. 4 Texas A&M @ Arkansas — Opening: Texas A&M −7.5 | Total: 62

No. 5 Ole Miss @ No. 9 Georgia — Opening: Georgia −6.5 | Total: 54 — Tempo vs. front-seven power

No. 6 Alabama vs No. 11 Tennessee — Opening: Alabama −7.5 | Total: 58 — Third-down havoc & explosives

No. 7 Texas Tech @ Arizona State — Opening: Texas Tech −12 | Total: 48

No. 8 Oregon @ Rutgers — Opening: Oregon −17.5 | Total: 60

No. 13 Notre Dame vs No. 20 USC — Opening: Notre Dame −9.5 | Total: 61

No. 15 BYU vs No. 23 Utah — Opening: Utah −3.5 | Total: 49 — Rivalry late; physical

No. 21 Texas @ Kentucky — Opening: Texas −12.5 | Total: 43 — Explosive passing edge

No. 22 Memphis @ UAB — Opening: Memphis −21.5 | Total: 63

FAU @ No. 19 South Florida — Opening: South Florida −22 | Total: 73.5

Washington State @ No. 18 Virginia — Opening: Virginia −17.5 | Total: 56

Penn State @ Iowa — Opening: Iowa −3.5 | Total: 39

Maryland @ UCLA — Opening: UCLA −3.5 | Total: 52

— Opening: UCLA −3.5 | Total: 52 SMU @ Clemson — Opening: Clemson −9 | Total: 55

Key Market Reactions & Early Betting Angles

Friday-night spotlight (Louisville–Miami): Totals can wobble with late practice notes; monitor QB/WR participation.

SEC headliners (Ole Miss–Georgia, Alabama–Tennessee): Early favorite steam is common; under buyback shows if tempo signals slow.

Early favorite steam is common; under buyback shows if tempo signals slow. Big Ten weather watch (Ohio State–Wisconsin, Penn State–Iowa): Wind can flip totals late—leave room to adjust.

Trends & Angles That Matter

The Week 8 CFB odds board often "steams then settles" on marquee windows; price-shop near limits.

board often “steams then settles” on marquee windows; price-shop near limits. QB status can swing both side and total; practice participation matters more than coach-speak.

Explosives vs. Havoc mismatches tend to move spreads early; totals react later.

