College Football Week 8 Public Betting: Contrarian Watchlist

College Football Week 8 public betting — This contrarian watchlist sets our daily starting point for public betting % and money split monitoring across Top-25 matchups. We flag games where tickets/money are lopsided and the market moves the other way (classic “fade the crowd” and “steam vs. splits” tells). Note: We have excluded any games already played (including Miami and Nebraska).

For opening lines and context, check our Week 8 Odds & Early Line Moves hub. For full previews referenced below, use the cross-links in each item.

College Football Week 8 public betting baseline — how we flag contrarian edges

CFB Week 8 public betting — Top-25 contrarian watchlist

#1 Ohio State at Wisconsin

Angle: Big Ten headliner with a heavy road fave profile. Watch for tickets ≥70% on Ohio State but line stagnation or dip toward Wisconsin; home dog + conservative totals raise dog value.

Preview: Ohio State vs Wisconsin

#3 Indiana vs Michigan State

Angle: Almost three-TD chalk. If tickets pile on Indiana yet money stays closer to 50/50 and RLM to MSU +, that’s contrarian dog interest. Low-40s to high-40s totals favor big dogs late.

Preview: Michigan State vs Indiana

#4 Texas A&M at Arkansas

Angle: Ranked road fave vs. home dog. Contrarian tells: public tickets on A&M, but money splits even and any nibble toward Arkansas (to +8/+8.5). Totals steam early can telegraph pace shifts.

Preview: Texas A&M vs Arkansas

#5 Ole Miss at #9 Georgia

Angle: Marquee SEC with public love for favorites. If tickets stack on Georgia −7.5 but money favors Ole Miss or the line dips off 7.5, contrarian dog signals activate.

Preview: Ole Miss vs Georgia

#6 Alabama vs #11 Tennessee

Angle: Public gravitating to brand power. Track split disagreement and any RLM to Tennessee, especially around key numbers (−3/−7). Third-down havoc vs. explosives drives totals sentiment.

Preview: Alabama vs Tennessee

#10 LSU at #17 Vanderbilt

Angle: Short spread, modest total. Public may shade LSU name; we monitor for money on Vanderbilt with price resistance (favorite not climbing), a classic baseline contrarian read.

Preview: LSU vs Vanderbilt

#12 Georgia Tech at Duke

Angle: Tight spread, totals near 60. If tickets flood Duke but larger wagers (money) lean Jackets—especially with any move toward GT—that’s a baseline fade-the-public cue.

Preview: Georgia Tech vs Duke

#13 Notre Dame vs #20 USC

Angle: National brand bias. If public tickets tilt heavy to the flashier offense, watch money splits and late steam toward the less popular side; totals shifts often follow QB pressure outlooks.

Preview: Notre Dame vs USC

#14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

Angle: Low-40s total with a road fave. If tickets ≥70% on Oklahoma but line sticks/dips and money shows Gamecocks support, the home dog enters contrarian territory.

Preview: Oklahoma vs South Carolina

#15 BYU vs #23 Utah

Angle: Rivalry pressure often drives over-reaction. If public loves Utah but money balances or the number resists, dog interest is live; rivalry unders can also attract sharper money.

Preview: BYU vs Utah

#21 Texas at Kentucky

Angle: Road brand vs. home grinder. If tickets lean Texas while money splits close and the total trends down, Kentucky + the points fits a contrarian mold.

Preview: Texas vs Kentucky

