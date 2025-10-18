College Football Week 8 best bets: ATS & totals

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 8:49 am by admin

College Football Week 8 best bets — Saturday slate only. We’re blending a hybrid card: a couple of plays drawn from our published previews plus fresh, exclusive edges for today. We’ve excluded anything already played. For board context and opening moves, see our Week 8 Odds & Early Line Moves hub.

College Football Week 8 best bets (ATS)

From our published previews

1) South Carolina +5 vs Oklahoma — Low-40s total + live home dog enhances per-possession value and backdoor equity.

Full preview: Oklahoma vs South Carolina odds

2) Arkansas +7.5 vs Texas A&M — Explosive-rate parity + hidden yards keep +7.5 live in Fayetteville.

Full preview: Texas A&M vs Arkansas odds

New expert picks (exclusive to this article)

3) Michigan State +27 at Indiana — Sub-50 total boosts late backdoor paths for a three-TD spread.

4) Kentucky +13 vs Texas — Pace control + field position give the home side cover channels if early downs stay on schedule.

College Football Week 8 best bets — totals

5) BYU at Utah — Under 49 — Rivalry leverage + Utah’s front compress drives and red-zone finishing.

Full preview: BYU vs Utah odds

6) Michigan State at Indiana — Under 48.5 (new) — If the Hoosiers squeeze early downs and MSU avoids explosives, possessions shrink; FG trading favors the under.

College Football Week 8 best bets — teaser & longshot

7) 6-pt teaser (new): Arkansas +13.5 / South Carolina +11 / Georgia Tech +8.5 — All three legs gain key numbers in low-variance scripts.

8) Moneyline underdog sprinkle (new): Georgia Tech +110 — Live if the Jackets win explosives and stay even in turnovers.

Matchup breakdown

