College Football Week 3 Best Bets: A Double-Digit Home Dog to Back

Is Colorado overvalued as a road favorite in Fort Collins? Can Oklahoma State overcome its early-season issues? Will LSU finally play the level of its talent? Here are our College Football Week 3 Best Bets.

Following a 3-2 ATS opening weekend in college football, my best bets took it on the chin last Saturday. I overthought Michigan as a home dog versus Texas, even though what I saw out of the Wolverines in their Week 1 matchup with Fresno State left me skeptical. I also laid the wood with Kansas, which lost outright to Illinois, and backed the Buffaloes, who had previous success versus Nebraska. I also narrowly lost Mississippi State (+5.5) at Arizona State when the Bulldogs fell, 30-23.

My lone saving grace was Tennessee, which manhandled N.C. State, 51-10. It was an embarrassing 1-4 Week 2 in college football, leaving me 4-6 ATS on the year. No excuses, I’ve got to perform better.

Let’s rebound in Week 3.

When a team shows you who they are, believe them. Oklahoma State is fortunate to be 2-0 entering an in-state matchup with Tulsa today. Not only did Arkansas take Ok State to double overtime last week, but the Razorbacks outgained the Cowboys 648-385. That’s troubling to say the least. The Pokes finished with only six more yards than South Dakota State in the opener, too.

If the Golden Hurricane can keep Ollie Gordon II from completely going off, they have enough offensive firepower to stay within the 17 points today versus Oklahoma State. With back-to-back ranked opponents on the docket, I don’t think Mike Gundy will push things much today in Tulsa.

I realize the Tigers have their issues, but this line is too low. South Carolina isn’t very good and LSU still has the weapons on offense to make this a bloodbath today in Columbia.

Does LSU still have problems defensively? No question. Is Jayden Daniels still around to give the Tigers an opportunity to outscore teams in shootouts? No. But the combination of Garrett Nussmeier and Kyren Lacy is dangerous.

Moreover, the Gamecocks don’t have the offensive pieces to exploit LSU’s biggest weakness. The game could be slow at the start, but I expect the Tigers to open things up eventually and cruise.

Everyone remembers what happened last season in Boulder, CO where these two teams met. After a week full of trash talk from his guys, Jay Norvell’s team showed up and took an overhyped CU team to the brink. While the Rams eventually felt 43-35 in overtime, CSU easily covered as a 22.5-point road dog.

Things are different for this season’s rivalry. For starters, the Rams will have home field advantage. The Buffaloes also enter as a wounded animal, instead of the high-flying team that the Rams faced in Boulder last season. Colorado’s offensive line is a mess and Shedeur Sanders is a taking heat for his remarks about his teammates following the loss to Nebraska last week.

I backed Colorado last Saturday night in Lincoln, NE, largely because the Buffs had owned the Cornhuskers in previous meetings. After watching the Buffs struggle for four straight quarters and Sanders take a beating, I’m more than happy to take the home dog tonight in this rivalry matchup. The rose is off the bloom in Boulder.