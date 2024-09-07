College Football Week 2 Predictions: My Five Best Bets

Following a successful Week 1, here are my College Football Week 2 Predictions, which feature my five best bets ahead of another busy Saturday.

I had Georgia’s team total over 30.5 and the play looked bleak at halftime. That said, after the Bulldogs scored just six points in the first half, they turned things up in the second. Their 34-3 win over Clemson wound up being impressive and we got over the 30.5-point team total.

Perhaps my best play was Miami -2.5 at Florida. Never in doubt, the Hurricanes rolled to a 41-17 victory in the Swamp. While the Gators are in store for a long season, I don’t think their performance was a one week aberration for the ‘Canes. I believe The U is legit.

My other play that was never in doubt was Riley Leonard over 33.5 rushing yards. The Duke transfer finished with 12 carries for 63 yards to lead Notre Dame to a 23-13 victory over Texas A&M. One of the big reasons the Irish won the game was Leonard’s legs.

Unfortunately, my two losses were never in doubt, either. I had West Virginia +7.5 against Penn State, which rolled in Morgantown, and the over in the USC/LSU matchup on Sunday night. It’s never good when you’re rooting for multiple overtimes in order to cash the over. Nevertheless, I’ll take a 3-2 ATS opening weekend.

Without further ado, here are my five best bets for Week 2 in college football.

Texas Longhorns at Michigan Wolverines, 12:00 p.m. ET

Whether it’s college football or the NFL, I love fading some of the Week 1 narratives in Week 2. After Texas dismantled Colorado State and Michigan had its issues versus Fresno State (the Wolverines won but failed to cover as a 21-point favorite), one of the Week 1 narratives is that the defending champs are in for a long day today versus the ‘Horns.

Not so fast, my friends!

While they certainly have their issues offensively, the Wolverines have a new defensive coordinator in Wink Martindale. The only reason Martindale isn’t still coordinating an NFL defense right now is because he essentially threw up his hands in New York and walked out on the Giants. Seemingly fed up with the politics of the NFL, Martindale took the Michigan defensive coordinator position at UM and the Wolverines will benefit. Given the talent the Wolverines have on that side of the ball, coupled with the game plans and schemes that Martindale will create, this is still one of the best defenses in the nation.

Michigan is 21-13-3 against the spread coming off a win and over the last three seasons, are a perfect 3-0 ATS as an underdog. This game will be closer than most expect.

College Football Week 2 Predictions: Michigan Wolverines +7

Kansas Jayhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini, 7:00 p.m. ET

I don’t understand why this line is so low. Perhaps I’m missing something and I’m falling head first into a trap, but the Fighting Illini aren’t very good. Brett Bielema has yet to recapture the magic that he once had at Wisconsin and much like other U of I head coaches before him, he has yet to recruit well. For decades, Illinois has failed to recruit well, often losing top Chicagoland athletes to other Midwest programs.

Last year, Kansas rolled to a 34-23 home victory over Illinois as a 3.5-point favorite. The Jayhawks outgained Illinois, 539-341. Under Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks are 9-6-1 against the number coming off a win and are 7-1 against the number the last two years in non-league games. As for the Illini, they’re just 3-7 at the window in non-league games.

College Football Week 2 Prediction: Kansas Jayhawks -4.5

Colorado Buffaloes at Nebraska Cornhuskers, 7:30 p.m. ET

The media can be a fickle bitch, can’t it? Last year around this exact time, Deion Sanders was the talk of the college football world. He was brash, unique and essentially everything he’s always been since emerging as one of the most polarizing figures in football some 30-plus years ago.

And now? The same media that rode his star is criticizing him for being, well, brash, unique and essentially everything he’s always been since emerging as one of the most polarizing figures in football some 30-plus years ago.

Do I think Sanders has built a sturdy program in just two years? No. Football is still won in the trenches and Deion has yet to build the lines that will eventually take CU from a fun/annoying story to a playoff contender. That said, there’s no question the Buffs have the skill position players on both sides of the ball to make this game close.

Shedeur Sanders started 11 games last season for the Buffs after playing multiple years at I-AA Jackson State. He has the experience and he has Travis Hunter, as well as a slew of weapons at his disposal. Plus, Colorado has won and covered the last three meetings between these two teams, which means even when the Buffs stunk, they were still finding a way to knock off Nebraska.

The Cornhuskers looked sharp last week with freshman Dylan Raiola. Starved for the program to return to its Tom Osbourne glory days, pundits are now crowning Nebraska a legit sleeper in the Big Ten. Prove it, Huskers.

College Football Week 2 Predictions: Colorado Buffaloes +6.5

Tennessee Volunteers at N.C. State Wolfpack, 7:30 p.m. ET

Both teams played blood donors last weekend but while the Vols hammered Chattanooga 69-3, the Wolfpack had more issues with Western Carolina than most expected. In fact, N.C. State trailed 14-7 after the first quarter, were even with the Catamounts at 14-all at halftime, and trailed 21-17 heading into the fourth quarter before finally pulling away in the fourth. The game was much closer than the 38-21 final would indicate.

Tennessee has six starters back on offense and five on defense. One of the biggest keys in this game is the fact that the Vols have 112 returning starts along their offensive line. QB Nick Iamaleava was also impressive in his season debut, throwing for a school-record 314 yards in the first half and three touchdowns. This is the same program that once had Peyton Manning under center, remember.

I had this line more at Tennessee -14, even on the road. So I’ll lay the -9 and take the value with the favorite.

College Football Week 2 Predictions: Tennessee Volunteers -9

Mississippi State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils, 10:30 p.m. ET

Jeff Lebby is Mississippi State’s fifth head coach over the last eight seasons. Starved for continuity at head coach, the Bulldogs hope the former Oklahoma offensive coordinator can bring stability to the program. So far, so good, as the Bulldogs pounded overmatched Eastern Kentucky 56-7 in their season opener.

The challenge will be stiffer on Saturday night when the Bulldogs travel to Tempe to take on ASU. The Sun Devils are starting redshirt freshman Sam Leavitt at quarterback this season after he played four games last year. They return three offensive linemen and their top three rushers, so their offense is capable. That said, while their defense forced three turnovers a week ago against Wyoming, they’ll face a bigger test tonight versus MSU.

Here’s the bottom line for me tonight: I expect this game to be a fun, back-and-forth, potentially high-scoring affair. Thus, if I’m getting 5.5 points in a game where a lead is never safe, I’ll gladly put the points in my back pocket and back the dog.

College Football Week 2 Prediction: Mississippi State Bulldogs +5.5