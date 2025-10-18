CFB Week 8 line moves and weather: final lines & updates

Last Updated on October 18, 2025 9:33 am by admin

CFB Week 8 line moves and weather — Your game-day refresh with final lines and any weather angles that still matter for totals, kickers, or downfield passing. This update covers Top-25 games that have not yet kicked; already-played matchups are excluded. For opening prices and early moves, see our Week 8 Odds & Early Line Moves hub.

CFB Week 8 line moves and weather — final board (Top-25)

#10 LSU at #17 Vanderbilt

Final Line: Vanderbilt −2.5, Total 47.5

Weather: Nashville — light breeze, dry; negligible impact on total.

Game preview & picks

#12 Georgia Tech at Duke

Final Line: Duke −2.5, Total ~59–60

Weather: Durham — mild, light wind; neutral scoring environment.

Game preview & picks

#14 Oklahoma at South Carolina

Final Line: Oklahoma −4.5, Total 43.5

Weather: Columbia — calm to light breeze; minimal weather effect.

Game preview & picks

#1 Ohio State at Wisconsin

Final Line: Ohio State −25.5

Weather: Madison — cool, light winds; slight kicker impact only.

Game preview & market read

#3 Indiana vs Michigan State

Final Line: Indiana −27.5

Weather: Bloomington — calm; neutral to slightly under-lean via pace.

Game preview & pick

#4 Texas A&M at Arkansas

Final Line: Texas A&M −7.5, Total 58.5

Weather: Fayetteville — benign; market keyed to explosives, not wind.

Game preview & how to bet it

#5 Ole Miss at #9 Georgia

Final Line: Georgia −7 to −7.5

Weather: Athens — light breeze; trench leverage > weather.

Game preview & angles

#6 Alabama vs #11 Tennessee

Final Line: Alabama −8.5

Weather: Tuscaloosa — spotty showers possible; winds manageable; small under tilt if rain lingers.

Game preview & matchups

#13 Notre Dame vs #20 USC

Final Line: Notre Dame −10

Weather: South Bend — rain/wind risk monitored pre-kick; modest headwind would cap explosives.

Game preview & trench read

#21 Texas at Kentucky

Final Line: Texas −13, Total low-40s

Weather: Lexington — cool, light breeze; neutral scoring environment.

Game preview & pace

#15 BYU vs #23 Utah

Final Line: Utah −3, Total 49

Weather: Provo — dry/cool; if winds tick up, under bias strengthens.

Game preview & rivalry profile

