Sunday NHL Best Bets: Will the Flames pull off a big upset vs. Stars?

Will the Flames pull off a huge upset when they visit the Stars on Sunday night? Will bettors cash the over in that same game? Read on for our NHL Best Bets.

Saturday NHL Best Bets Recap

My best bets on Saturday consisted of the Capitals (-142) over the Canadiens, the under 6 in the Jets-Blackhawks matchup, the Hurricanes -0.5 (+138) in the first period and the Sharks-Panthers over 1.5 (-138) in the opening period.

Despite falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Capitals rallied to beat the Habs, 4-2. The under did not cash in Jets-Blackhawks matchup, as the two teams combined for three goals in the opening period. The risk did pay off backing Carolina in the first period and laying the 0.5, as the ‘Canes went into the first intermission with a 1-0 lead. Finally, the Sharks-Panthers over 1.5 did not hit, as the two teams combined for only one goal.

Since I introduced this format on Friday, November 29, my best have gone 22-12-2. A $100.00 bettor would be up +$995.00 over that span.

Sunday NHL Best Game Moneyline Bet: Calgary Flames (+195), 8:00 p.m. ET

I normally stay away from large moneyline favorites and underdogs but these odds lately in the NHL have been gross. Teams are either favored at -200-plus or catching big, plus odds like Calgary tonight. So f*ck it, let’s get nasty with a big underdog.

The Flames have won seven out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. They took down the Stars twice in November last season, both times as an underdog. Have they lost five out of their last games? Yeah. However, the Stars are coming off back-to-back losses after winning three straight. Perhaps the primed for the taking.

Sunday NHL Best Game Total Bet: Flames-Stars over 6 (-110), 8:00 p.m. ET

I’m going back to the well with the last matchup to drop the puck on Sunday. The over is 7-2-1 in the last 10 meetings between these two teams, cashing in the last seven meetings. You’d have to go back to May 11, 2022 to find the last time these two teams cashed the under when facing each other.

There also might be a “due” factor to this game as well. The Stars have played in four consecutive under games dating back to their 3-1 win over the Jets on December 1. Thus, they haven’t cashed an over ticket this month. Let’s hope the Flames unlock something in the Stars and we get enough goals to get over the number.

Sunday Best First Period Moneyline Bet: Tampa Bay Lightning (-112), 4:00 p.m. ET

The Lightning are a healthy 6-3-1 on the first period moneyline over their last 10 games, which has produced an 18.94% ROI over that span. Meanwhile, the Canucks are just 3-5-2 on the first period moneyline over their last 10 games, which includes an atrocious 0-7-3 mark over their last 10 home games.

Sunday Best First Period Total Bet: Avalanche-Devils over 1.5 (-150), 7:00 p.m. ET

I know this is an expensive price on a first period total. That said, no team has been more profitable on the first period over than the Devils over their last 10 games. Thus, might as well take advantage of New Jersey’s 9-1 record to the over in the first period over their last 10 games. They’re also 8-2 to the over in their last 10 home games.

On the other side, the Aves are 6-4 to the over in their last 10 contests.