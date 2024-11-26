Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Will UNC hang with Auburn?

Will North Carolina hang with Auburn tonight in college hoops? Will Utah continue to be a strong first period squad? Can the Bucks and Heat cash another over ticket? Read on for our Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay.

Monday Cross-Sport Parlay Recap

My parlay last night consisted of the Jets (-125) over the Wild, the Trail Blazers (+10.5) covering against the Grizzlies, the Chargers (+1.5) covering against the Ravens in the first half and Auburn laying 3.5 versus No. 5 Iowa State.

The Chargers-Ravens first half ended in wild fashion. With the Chargers up 10-7 with under two minutes remaining in the half, I felt good about my Bolts play. Then Baltimore went for it on fourth-and-short deep in L.A. territory, picked it up and then Lamar Jackson threw a long touchdown pass to Rashon Bateman to push the Ravens up by four. I thought that first half play was cooked at that point, but fortunately Justin Herbert got the Chargers into field goal range and L.A. went into the half down by 1. The Jets also beat the Wild, 4-1.

Unfortunately, Auburn fell short of covering the 3.5-point spread after beating Iowa State by two. Portland was also shredded 123-98 by Memphis, so my parlay fell two legs short.

NHL Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Utah Hockey Club 1st Period -134, 7:00 p.m. ET

Utah has been strong in the first period of play this season. On the year, they’re 9-4-8 on the first period moneyline, generating a ROI of 27.84%. That ROI is bested by only the Ducks (93.51%), Capitals (74.21%) and the Blackhawks (29.89%). The Hockey club beat the Maple Leafs in the first period on Sunday night, beat the Penguins in the prior game and haven’t lost a first period moneyline in three straight games.

Meanwhile, Montreal is 4-8-8 in the first period for a -17.57% ROI. That’s not the worse first period moneyline ROI in the league, but we’re looking for value on a two-game NHL slate. This is the line I like.

NBA Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Bucks-Heat over 223, 7:30 p.m. ET

In the last 10 meetings between these two teams, the over is 8-2. They met in February of last season and the under hit, but that ended a four-game over winning streak in this series. The Bucks have also cashed four over tickets in their last six games, which includes back-to-back overs against the Pacers and Hornets, respectively. They haven’t scored fewer than 122 points in three consecutive games.

As for the Heat, the over is 4-1 in their last five games. They scored at least 121 points in three out of those five contests.

CBB Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: North Carolina +4.5, 11:00 p.m. ET

The Tigers f*cked us last night so why don’t we fade them tonight? Their rally from down 15 was impressive, but they still fell behind by 15. Granted, the Tar Heels got all they could handle from Dayton in a 92-90 win last night, but they still have more than enough firepower to hang with Auburn tonight. That’s especially the case with both teams having played yesterday.

CFB Tuesday Cross-Sport Parlay: Toledo-Akron over 48.5, 7:00 p.m. ET

The over is 7-4 in Toledo’s 11 games this season and is 8-3 in Akron’s 11 contests. The over has also hit in six out of the last 10 meetings between these two teams. Akron has scored at least 24 points in four out of its last five games overall. Toledo scored just seven against Ohio last week but scored 26-plus points in three out of their last four games entering play tonight.

Cross-Sport Parlay Odds: +1089

All odds are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook